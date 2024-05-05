Lagos State's GDP surpasses that of several Nigerian states combined, reflecting its pivotal role in driving the nation's economic growth and development

Rivers state led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara trailed behind Lagos state boasting of a N7.96trn economy

The southeast is not left out in the list of the biggest economies in Nigeria as Imo, Delta and Anambra states recorded rapid GDP growth

Lagos state, under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's leadership, emerges as Nigeria's largest economy by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), boasting N41.17 trillion.

The top southwest state in Nigeria, Lagos, is followed by Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Imo state, and Delta states.

As reported by The Cable on Friday, May 3, 2024, Anambra, Ondo, and Ogun states trailed behind N5.14 trillion, N5.10trn, and N5.03trn respectively.

The report compiled by BudgIT, indicate that Imo and Anambra state are having drastic growth in GDP compared to other states because of the growing natural Gas exploitation that is going on in these states, especially Imo state.

What is Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

According to the data, GDP is termed as the measure of the monetary value of final goods and services—those that are bought by the final user—produced in a region/country/state in a given period of time (say a quarter or a year). It covers all of the output generated within the borders of a country and also includes some nonmarket production, such as defense or education services provided by the government.

Full list of top Nigerian states by GDP

Below is the list of the 36 states in Nigeria with their ranking according to their economies and developed infrastructure.

1. Lagos: N41.17trn

2. Rivers: N7.96trn

3. Akwa Ibom: N7.77trn

4. Imo: N7.68trn

5. Delta: N6.19trn

6. Anambra: N5.14trn

7. Ondo: N5.10trn

8. Ogun: N5.03trn

9. Bayelsa: N4.63trn

10. Niger: N4.58trn

11. Kaduna: N4.31trn

12. Benue: N4.27trn

13. Kano: N4.20trn

14. Cross River: N4.07trn

15. Edo: N3.99trn

16. Kogi: N3.69trn

17. Oyo: N3.65trn

18. Abia: N3.53trn

19. Katsina: N3.32trn

20. Sokoto: N2.85trn

21. Adamawa: N2.66trn

22. Bauchi: N2.63trn

23. Ekiti: N2.35trn

24. Osun: N2.30trn

25. Ebonyi: N2.24trn

26. Jigawa: N2.16trn

27. Gombe: N2.10trn

28. Taraba: N2.04trn

29. Borno: N1.96trn

30. Nasarawa: N1.86trn

31. Kebbi: N1.80trn

32. Zamfara: N1.73trn

33. Plateau: N1.50trn

34. Enugu: N1.45trn

35. Kwara: N1.38trn

36. Yobe: N1.09trn

