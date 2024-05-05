“Lagos, Rivers Lead”: Full List of Top Nigerian States With Largest GDP Emerges
- Lagos State's GDP surpasses that of several Nigerian states combined, reflecting its pivotal role in driving the nation's economic growth and development
- Rivers state led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara trailed behind Lagos state boasting of a N7.96trn economy
- The southeast is not left out in the list of the biggest economies in Nigeria as Imo, Delta and Anambra states recorded rapid GDP growth
Lagos state, under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's leadership, emerges as Nigeria's largest economy by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), boasting N41.17 trillion.
The top southwest state in Nigeria, Lagos, is followed by Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Imo state, and Delta states.
As reported by The Cable on Friday, May 3, 2024, Anambra, Ondo, and Ogun states trailed behind N5.14 trillion, N5.10trn, and N5.03trn respectively.
The report compiled by BudgIT, indicate that Imo and Anambra state are having drastic growth in GDP compared to other states because of the growing natural Gas exploitation that is going on in these states, especially Imo state.
What is Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
According to the data, GDP is termed as the measure of the monetary value of final goods and services—those that are bought by the final user—produced in a region/country/state in a given period of time (say a quarter or a year). It covers all of the output generated within the borders of a country and also includes some nonmarket production, such as defense or education services provided by the government.
Full list of top Nigerian states by GDP
Below is the list of the 36 states in Nigeria with their ranking according to their economies and developed infrastructure.
1. Lagos: N41.17trn
2. Rivers: N7.96trn
3. Akwa Ibom: N7.77trn
4. Imo: N7.68trn
5. Delta: N6.19trn
6. Anambra: N5.14trn
7. Ondo: N5.10trn
8. Ogun: N5.03trn
9. Bayelsa: N4.63trn
10. Niger: N4.58trn
11. Kaduna: N4.31trn
12. Benue: N4.27trn
13. Kano: N4.20trn
14. Cross River: N4.07trn
15. Edo: N3.99trn
16. Kogi: N3.69trn
17. Oyo: N3.65trn
18. Abia: N3.53trn
19. Katsina: N3.32trn
20. Sokoto: N2.85trn
21. Adamawa: N2.66trn
22. Bauchi: N2.63trn
23. Ekiti: N2.35trn
24. Osun: N2.30trn
25. Ebonyi: N2.24trn
26. Jigawa: N2.16trn
27. Gombe: N2.10trn
28. Taraba: N2.04trn
29. Borno: N1.96trn
30. Nasarawa: N1.86trn
31. Kebbi: N1.80trn
32. Zamfara: N1.73trn
33. Plateau: N1.50trn
34. Enugu: N1.45trn
35. Kwara: N1.38trn
36. Yobe: N1.09trn
