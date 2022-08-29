Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs, was recently presumed dead after a series of rumours made the rounds online

In a new development, the actor’s team has now reacted to the death claims on his social media page

The death rumours were dismissed and legal action was also threatened against the people responsible for the false narrative

News of veteran actor, Olu Jacobs’ death, recently made the rounds on social media and his team has now reacted to it.

The 80-year-old veteran actor’s team quickly shut down the death claims in a post on his social media page.

According to them, Olu Jacobs is alive and well. They also noted that he is enjoying himself as always in the comfort of his home and with loved ones.

Not stopping there, the note also sternly warned mischievous people who continued to peddle rumours of the actor’s death and threatened legal action against them.

In their words:

“To all those who have decided to ignore our last warning regarding the fake news, kindly prepare for legal action.”

See the post below:

Internet users react as Olu Jacobs’ team shuts down rumours of his death

The actor’s disclaimer later went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from his fans. Read some of them below:

Princess_eko_11:

“How can someone just wake up and decides to lie to the world that a human is no longer alive all for what .”

Flawlessby_s.ng:

“Long live sir❤️.”

Pharjahnorh:

“Thank God I waited for this News ..why all dis fake news.... wanting someone who is not died.saying he died ....thanks be to God .”

Biancachiamaka:

“Why people just Dey rumor this man death !!!!!! He is not even up to 100 una just want make he Kpai. Tufiakwa.”

Ceceokon:

“May The Heavens Continue To Bless You and Keep You Sir. Wishing You Many More Years In Good Health and In Wealth. Fire Burn The Wicked.”

Asa_chuuu:

“What do people gain from wishing human beings death.”

Vee_herbal_secrets:

“The more they’re wishing this man de@d the more he’ keep living . May he live long to eat the fruits of his labor.”

Floxy_ray:

“Why are Nigeria like this .”

Olu Jacobs receives AVRS award

Olu Jacobs was recently spotted out and about again weeks after his grand 80th birthday party.

This time around, the movie icon was at the Glover Hall in Lagos where he was honoured by the board of directions of the Audio Visual Rights Society (AVRS).

Actress Monalisa Chinda who was at the ceremony alongside industry colleagues like Yemi Solade, Ejike Asiegbu, Mahmood Ali-Balogun among others, shared pictures on Instagram.

Veteran actress Joke Silva equally stepped out to share the beautiful and special moment with her darling husband.

Source: Legit.ng