Ace Nigerian comic Frank Donga recently made a comeback to the comedy scene after months away

He recently shared with Legit.ng his reason for taking a step back from the entertainment scene and why other entertainers need to do it more

Frank also shared during the conversation how the internet has helped create a generation of depressed youths

Famous comic, skit maker and actor Kunle Idowu, aka Frank Donga, is one of Nigeria's finest entertainers and creatives.

However, over the last few months, he has not been as active in the entertainment industry as he used to be.

Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons recently got to speak with him, where he shared his reasons for stepping back from the entertainment scene.

We creatives don't take care of our mental health enough - Frank said

The popular comedian shared during a short interview his reason for stepping away from the entertainment scene for a while.

He noted that was mostly down to mental health and the need to ease the many pressures that constantly weigh on the shoulders of most creatives.

"I took a time out for myself. That's one thing that many creatives don't do enough of around the world, especially in Nigeria. There is so much pressure." Frank said

Donga continued by sharing the different types of pressures creatives deal with; he said:

"Pressure to stay relevant, pressure to create, pressure to make money, and the worst of all pressure to trend. There's the need for creatives to take time out to reflect and revitalise their energy for their creativity to burgeon once again. People within the creative industry don't take care of the mental health and it is a huge problem."

NTA Ibadan is the cradle of Nollywood - Frank Donga

During our short chat, Frank Donga also weighed in on the viral conversation about the real owners of Nollywood. He shared during the interview what he considers to be the cradle of the Nigerian movie/television industry.

"The Nigerian movie industry has been around for years. I watched movies from the 60s and 70s, and what I noticed from those movies is that they had always encompassed all the tribes. So, I don't particularly subscribe to the argument that one tribe owns the industry. However, I can say that NTA Ibadan is the cradle of Nollywood."

Frank Donga speaks about the "JAPA" syndrome

