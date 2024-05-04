Nigerian singer Davido has sparked massive reactions online with his recent exchange with a member of the Wizkid Fan club

The Wizkid fan had shared a comment on Davido's page hailing his principal, noting that he is the biggest artist in Nigeria and Africa at the moment

Davido's reaction to this post has sparked massive reactions online as he entered into his own comment section to tackle the troll

Renowned Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shown again that he is determined to come out on top in his social media battle against his archrival Wizkid and his fans.

Something the music superstar did during an exchange with one of Wizkid's fans has sparked massive reactions online.

Davido claps back at a Wizkid fan who entered his comment section to troll him. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo

The singer recently shared a post about enjoying his vacation in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on his Instagram handle.

A fan of Wizkid reacted to the post, dropping a comment hailing his principal as the biggest artist in Nigeria and across Africa.

Davido reacts to comment dropped on his page

The former DMW boss, in a shocking twist of events, reacted to the post from the Wizkid fan. He entered into his comment section to reply to the troll.

He slammed the troll, noting that no artist in Nigeria is bigger than him, nor can't they even level up to him.

See an excerpt of the exchange below:

Comments trail Davido's exchange with Wiz's fan

Netizens react to the viral exchange below:

@morgan_dmw:

"Giran United."

@jolie_mukadi:

"Doesn't change the fact that Wizkid can actually sing."

@m4_4x_osula:

"Wizkid is still the greatest."

@method_of_goodlife:

"Davido no even get money pass wizkid…."

@yanta.my.water_:

"At the mention of wizkid him preek go definitely stand."

@sandrajegede_:

"I don laugh tire I too go like OBO!!!!"

@manlikeolamilekan:

"Your wahala gan too much boboyi."

@only.one.khalifa:

"Eagle wey no get jet na Guinea fowl."

@go_crazzzzzzzzy:

"@mazitundeednut the comment section should have let you know by now that wiz is the greatest but bcos you go collect salary from your oga I understand you no go wan diss ham."

@dessy_creammie:

"@mazitundeednut isn’t a blogger but just a petty grownass man."

