Amid the different dramas that trailed the entertainment industry regarding relationships, love and marriage, some celebrities have gone on to marry their co-stars.

There are some on the list who have been married more than once. Some female celebrities ended up as second wives.

Below is a list of popular Nigerian celebrities who married their co-stars.

1. Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs are arguably Nollywood’s oldest power couple worthy of emulation.

The love birds met in 1981 at the National Theatre in Lagos and married in 1989, meaning they have been together for 34 years.

Their marriage is blessed with three children and grandchildren.

Olu Jacobs, who is now 81 years old, is battling dementia, with Joke Silva and the family giving him all their support.

2. Afeez Owo and Mide Martins

The Yoruba movie stars have been married for 19 years.

Mide is the daughter of the late actress Funmi Martins while her husband Afeez Abiodun, better known as Afeez Owo, used to be her mum’s manager.

In an interview, Mide revealed she married Afeez because of the qualities she found in him.

Afeez Owo and his wife have two beautiful daughters.

Below is a picture of them celebrating their 17th anniversary in 2021

3. Banky W and Adesua Etomi

The duo, who were cast as married in the hit movie The Wedding Party, got married in reality in 2017.

Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, revealed he first sent a message to Adesua on Instagram. They started dating in 2015 but kept the relationship on a low profile.

They welcomed their first child, a boy named Hazaiah, in 2021 and have remained together amid Banky W's cheating allegations.

4. Toyin Abraham and Kola Ajeyemi

Yoruba movie star Toyin Abraham, who was formerly in a relationship with Adeniyi Johnson, made headlines in 2019 over their traditional engagement with another colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Toyin and Kolawole welcomed their first child, a boy named Ire, together in August 2019. However, Kolawole already had a daughter from a previous relationship.

The duo have remained together amid rumours of crisis in their marriage.

5. Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

Nollywood stars Yul Edochie and Judy Austin made their relationship public in 2022.

Yul, who is married to May Edochie, made headlines after he unveiled his first child and son with Judy, who was previously married to Mr Obasi.

Amid the backlash trailing their marriage, the duo continue to wax stronger.

6. Adekunle Gold and Simi

Simi and Adekunle Gold's wedding in January 2019 was one of the most talked about.

Many were rooting for the Duduke crooner's marriage with Falz owing to the intense chemistry between the duo in some of their music videos.

It, however, turned out that Simi and AG Baby had been dating for five years before they walked down the aisle in 2019.

Simi and Adekunle have a daughter named Adejare, born in 2020.

7. 2Baba and Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia may perhaps be one of the strongest women on this list. The mother of two, who had been with 2Baba during the early years of his music career, became his wife in March 2013 in a star-studded white wedding in Dubai.

Annie chose to settle down with 2Baba despite his baby mamas' dramas.

Annie and 2Baba have two children, Isabel Idibia, born in December 2008 and Olivia Idibia in January 2014.

8. Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

The Yoruba movie lovebirds are one of the youngest couples on this list.

Adebimpe Oyebade, also known as Mo Bimpe, married Lateef Adedimeji Lateef in December 2021.

They were faced with challenges from their parents over their religious differences.

Bimpe, in an earlier report by Legit.ng, revealed her parents did not expect her to marry a Muslim as she did not have any of them as friends.

The actress said at first, her parents kicked against the idea of her marriage with Lateef.

9. Blessing Jessica Obasi and Stanley Nze

Nollywood couple Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi got married on Saturday, September 11 2021. Their wedding was graced by a stunning performance from Timi Dakoko.

One of the talking points in their marriage is their wide age differences. Blessing Obasi is ten years older than her husband.

Stan and Blessing welcome their first child, a baby boy named Jayden, in October 2023.

10. Seyi Edun and Adeniyi Johnson

After his relationship with Toyin Abraham hit the rock, Yoruba actor Adeniyi Johnson moved on with another colleague, Seyi Edun, whom he married in 2018.

The couple welcomed their twin sons in February 2023.

11. Gloria and Nobert Young

Veteran Nollywood stars Norbert Young and Gloria Young first met on a movie set before they took things further in the real world.

Gloria and Nobert got married in 2002, and their marriage is with blessed three children.

12. Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor

Another celebrity couple on this list is Linda Ejiofor and her man Ibrahim Suleiman.

Like many of their colleagues on this list, Linda and Suleiman appeared in the popular MNet TV Series Tinsel.

They finally tied the knot in November 2018 and have a son named Keon Iman.

Why some celebrities' marriages work and others don't - Kingsley

Kingsley, a Relationship therapist and coach, explained the reason why some celebrities' marriages work while others crash.

According to Kingsley, many celebrities are not ready to put in the work.

He said:

"Every marriage works to the degree both parties are willing to make it work. No marriage was designed to work automatically or on autopilot.

I believe those whose marriages have worked was because these celebrities are able to put in the work, and also, they were able to love and serve each other not minding their level in the industry.

There have been cases where one of both parties are richer and better than the other party in the same industry. But then, both parties were able to see beyond their status, see beyond what they have achieved, see beyond the praise and accolades by their fans and then love and serve each other.

Those whose marriages have worked are those who have looked beyond their celebrity status and then, love and serve each other."

Iretiola and Patrick Doyle part ways

Meanwhile, Iretiola Doyle, in an interview with Chude, revealed she and Patrick Doyle were officially divorced.

The veteran star said she did not make the divorce public because her personal life was no one’s business.

Reacting, a netizen said:

"This woman has so much grace and class. She is not fretting nor bordered about anyone. Her first."

