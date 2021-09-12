Actor Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi showed off their dance moves as the couple got married on Saturday, September 11

Timi Dakolo was also present to celebrate with them as he performed and entertained the party's guests

Nigerians who reacted to their video said they love how the two became friends and then lovers before having a relatively simple marriage ceremony

It was a glorious marriage celebration between Actor Stan Nze and Actress Blessing on Saturday, September 11.

Apart from it being one of the main events to talk about, it was a colourful one as friends and family were available to rejoice with the latest couple.

The wedding celebration got many reactions from Nigerians. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial, @stannze

Source: Instagram

What a glorious show

A video shared on Instagram by Linda Ikeji showed how the couple gave a masterly entrance into the wedding reception venue.

Nze and blessing both took their time as they danced in to entertain guests. During the ceremony, Timi Dakolo did what he knows how to do best.

As he sang, confetti rained on the couple in a great show of celebration as people screamed in delight.

Watch the videos below (swipe for more):

As at the time of writing this report, the videos have over 30,000 views with more than 1,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

adebisdeb said:

"Congratulations so happy for you guys, this union is covered with the blood of Jesus, it will last and won’t end on SM ijn."

chef_ivyjones1 said:

"This is so beautiful. You can clearly see they were friends before they became lovers... Congratulations my people."

sallypatson said:

"Love their simple wedding... simplicity is the key. They two are making me so happy."

d.adas.obi said:

"I love so calm and beautiful no unnecessary noise."

canddybianca said:

"️am happy for them two talented and wonderful actor and actress God bless their union."

augusta_nnenna said:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations to them. Theirs shall be among the best in Jesus Christ name, Amen."

