Banky W is currently the topic of discourse on social media platforms after news of unconfirmed cheating allegations broke

Blogger, Gistlover, had earlier taken to social media to make a post alleging that a popular musician/politician had gotten his side chic pregnant

Following the assumption that the man is Banky, the singer took to his Instagram story to remind netizens to attend church

On Saturday, June 24, a popular blogger Gistlover revealed that a certain celebrity with descriptions got his side chic pregnant.

Nigerian ran with the description and came up with Banky W as the culprit who had cheated on his beautiful wife Adesua.

Netizens react to Banky W's post about Church Photo credit: @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

The actor turned pastor and politician is still trending on social media platforms and after the news broke, he reacted on his Instagram story channel.

Banky shared a flier from the Church he preaches at and urged people not to miss out.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Banky W's post

shammie_darl:

"It’s a lie Abeg. Banky didn’t do nothing."

kennedyexcel:

"Yul and Judy go dey happy dem don win another soul .."

mishaelamos_:

"I’ve always told people that being overly religious does not change anything about your true characters or intentions. This is why i feel that i could be better than All Pastors put together despite the fact that i am not religious."

keji_giwa:

"Meaning mind your business y’all. He did not marry you or cheat on you. Wait ur turn with your own partner all you amebo. Your own is a matter of time."

dr_phili:

"Temptation everywhere, pretty girls all around. It's not easy but we men need to fight this temptation. Banky W and Adesua will be fine, they will work it out."

buzzbox360:

"Nigerians love bad news. Look at them! No receipt, no proof! Just going with what their almighty Gistlover said to them. I mean, the blog sometimes gets it right but I will only believe when I see receipt."

Banky W gushes as his wife & son celebrate him on Father’s Day

Banky W, an ace Nigerian singer and politician, shared a thoughtful message on his social media page about being a dad and what it means to him.

In the entertainer's post, which came on Father's Day, he noted that being a Dad isn't an easy task and could probably be defined as one of the most challenging jobs any man could be saddled with.

Banky noted that he prays for his son every day to follow in his footsteps just like his that led him back to God.

