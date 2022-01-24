Jay Versace’s biography: age, height, real name, birthday

Jay Versace is an actor, comedian, producer, and social media star from the United States of America. He rose to stardom through the Vine app, where he posted his short comic videos. He is now popular across various social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, where he boasts a vast following.

How old is Jay Versace now? The social media star was born on 24th January 1998; hence, at the time of writing, he is 24 years old.

Jay Versace’s biography

Where is Jay Versace from? The YouTuber was born in Pleasantville, New Jersey, United States. His parents are not known as he has not disclosed any details about her family and childhood background. However, he has a sister whose name is yet to be known. He usually posts her photos on his Instagram.

What is Jay Versace's real name?

The Social media star has been secretive about his real name. He uses Jay Versace across all his social media pages.

How old is Jay Versace?

Jay Versace's age is 24 years as of 2022.

When is Jay Versace's birthday? The YouTuber celebrates his birthday on 24th January, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Jay Versace’s nationality?

He is an American citizen.

How did Jay Versace get famous?

The comedian came to the spotlight because of the comedic videos and reactions videos he posted on Vine. Jay Versace’s Vine had garnered over 3 million followers before the platform's indefinite closure.

What does Jay Versace do now?

He is a professional actor, producer, comedian and social media personality.

He runs a self-titled YouTube channel that boasts over 912k subscribers. In addition, he has a verified TikTok account that has more than 2.3 million followers with 5.9 million likes.

He is also active and famous on Instagram. As a result, his Instagram has gained a considerable following. Currently, he has 4.6 million followers.

Is Jay Versace an actor?

Yes, he is an actor with 9 acting credits. Below is the list of TV series and movies he has appeared in:

Love Daily (2018) as Harold

(2018) as Harold Hacking High School (2017-2018) as 90s Nick

(2017-2018) as 90s Nick That’s the Ga g (2017) as himself

g (2017) as himself Legends of Chamberlain Height-s (2017)

(2017) The Commute (2016-2017) as Steve

(2016-2017) as Steve Betch (2017) as Sous Chef

(2017) as Sous Chef Guidance (2016) as CHS Student

(2016) as CHS Student The Grime (TBA) as Nacho

Is Jay Versace a producer?

Yes, he is a producer. He has produced numerous music videos which include:

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST by Tyler, The Creator

by Tyler, The Creator Pray for Paris by Westside Gunn

by Westside Gunn Lil Boat 3.5 by Lil Yachty

by Lil Yachty Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B by Westside Gunn

What is Jay Versace’s net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $700k. However, this information is not verifiable. He primarily earns his income from his acting and music production careers.

What is Jay Versace's sexuality?

Is Jay Versace gay? The American YouTuber has previously been in a relationship with a lady named Alyssa Wallace. She is popular on YouTube as Alyssa Forever. However, most fans speculate that he might be bisexual regarding what he once posted on Snapchat. He said;

I love people in general idgaf what gender you are .. There it is .. Hate me for it.. Idgaf.. Love me for it.. Love you more.

What is Jay Versace's height?

He is 6 feet 2 inches, approximately (189 cm), and weighs 159 pounds, which is equivalent to (72 kg). He has black hair and brown eyes.

Where does Jay Versace live?

The social media star currently resides in California, United States, where he creates his videos.

Indeed, Jay Versace is a diversified entertainer. He is a comedian, actor, and music producer. Over time, his popularity has grown exponentially across various social media platforms.

