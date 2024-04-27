Collaborations between singers have been one of the ways to build and increase their fanbase

In the Nigerian music industry, there are top stars who don't shy away from collaborations, and there are a few others who rarely collaborate

There are also unusual collaborations between Nigerian artistes, which many fans and music lovers are unaware of, likely because the songs were unpopular

The Nigerian music industry has grown beyond the African continent to the international stage and is now known for dishing out mindblowing songs from A-list artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido to the likes of the new generation singers Asake Rema, Ayra Starr, Tems and many more.

Aside from dropping hit singles, the industry has thrived on collaborations with Nigerian and foreign colleagues.

However, due to the supposed rivalry among fans of some of the top stars, many are unaware that some of their favourites have worked on the same projects in the past.

Legit.ng lists unusual collaborations between top Nigerian singers in this article. Read them below:

1. Burna Boy featuring Davido on Trumpet

The duo, who are considered arch-rivals among their fans, once had a song together dubbed Trumpet, released in 2011.

Though a hit song then, Trumpet didn't gain much recognition and appeared to have faded away with time.

It was also released during an era when Burna Boy, now a Grammy award winner and Davido were both upcomers in the industry.

Watch a video of Trumpet by Burna Boy featuring Davido below:

2. Mama by Tekno featuring Wizkid

Following their exchange on Twitter in 2017, Tekno announced his new song titled Mama, featuring Wizkid.

The song, which preached the importance of hard work, didn't make the airwaves as expected of a song from top stars like Wizkid and Tekno.

Watch the video of Tekno's Mama featuring Wizkid below

3. For You by Kizz Daniel and Wizkid

Amid claims of the two Super Stars not being on good terms, the FlyBoy Inc. boss and Wizkid once teamed up on a single, For You, a love song.

While Kizz is famous for having 'no bad songs,' For You, released in 2018, seems to have been an exception.

Watch a video of Kizz Daniel's For You with Wizkid below:

4. Wizkid's I Need Your Lover featuring Simi

While Wizkid has worked with female singers like Tiwa Savage and Tems, many music lovers are unaware he has songs with talented singer and songwriter Simi.

In 2018, Wizkid featured the mother of one in his song 'I Need Your Love.'

Watch the video below:

5. Mukulu by Olamide featuring Rema

It was an unusual collaboration between Olamide's YBNL and Don Jazzy's Mavin label.

Mukulu was a track off Olamide's album Unruly, released in 2023. Unlike other tracks on the project, Mukulu didn't gain much recognition.

Watch the video below:

6. Men Are Crazy by Tiwa Savage featuring Simi

The song is the latest unusual collaboration music lovers never saw coming in 2024.

Men Are Crazy is the music queens' first standalone project.

The only time they worked together on a song was when they were both featured on L.A.X’s track 'Gobe', which was released in 2020.

Watch the video below:

