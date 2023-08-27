Popular Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe were recently interviewed by colleagues Stan Nze and Jessica Obasi and they shared rare details of their union

According to Lateef the first time he saw his wife wasn't a pleasant one as she initially didn't acknowledge him like every other person

Mo Bimpe also shared that her parents initially kicked against the idea of her a Christian girl from birth marrying a Muslim

Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mo Bimpe are one of the fun and most loved couple in the industry.

On Jessica Obasi and Stan Nze's The Other Corner, the couple revealed how they met and the hurdle they had to cross to become man and wife.

Lateef Adedimeji and wife share details of how they met Photo credit: @mo_bimpe

How did Lateef Adedimeji meet his wife?

For Lateef, his first encounter with Mo Bimpe wasn't a completely pleasant one. As he arrived a location and people greeted him, the actress just stood and refused to acknowledge him.

He had to reach out to her and ask if she couldn't see him before she greeted him. The couple never met until later when Mo Bimpe wanted Lateef in her movie.

Lateef charged her as he referred to her as the girl who wouldn't greet him.

How did Mo Bimpe and Lateef get married?

Mo Bimpe was raised in a proper and staunch Christian home, she didn't even have Muslim friends, so naturally her parents kicked against the idea of a union with Lateef.

The actress had reservations before and while they were dating, but they decided to stay with each other regardless.

Lateef refused to take no for an answer and when his in-laws said no to him marrying their daughter, he paid them a visit.

He also added that the reason they had both Muslim and Christian wedding was because he refused to wipe out his wife and her family's beliefs as Christians, so he honoured them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mo Bimpe and Lateef's video

aderonke1199:

"No I raise hand for Lateef his so brilliant. He said that's what she has been all her life you can't just take that off her. Wow much respect Lateef."

iamteemony:

"So sweet to watch ❤️❤️"

mamisco46:

"Love is sweet when you get the right woman or man. Love the woman she decides to respect her hubby's religion gradually. May Almighty Allah bless your home and grant you all the goodness of marriage. Love both of you. ❤️"

chopsbyenny:

"Love this,he is so intentional about her. He didn't make everything all about him... May God bless their union."

dupemercy5:

"Some men are actually so intentional abt their woman♥️....Bless them."

hollagold2525:

"May u both always wake up with a bright smiles on your face …God blessings will never depart from your home."

Why did Mo Bimpe praise her husband?

Lateef Adedimeji's wife, Mo Bimpe praised his hard work, dedication, determination and talent in a Femi Adebayo Netflix movie, Jagun Jagun.

In the post on her page, the actress shared a video of her husband as he got his leg massaged in visible pain after breaking it on the first day on set.

Mo Bimpe added that despite how much pain he was in off set, the actor went on with filming for over 30 days and gave a beautiful performance.

Source: Legit.ng