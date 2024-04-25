Top Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and music star Davido recently linked up to the joy of fans

In a video that was posted online, the sweet moment Davido spotted the movie star was captured on camera

A number of netizens gushed over the display as they watched the interaction between their favourite celebrities

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and music star David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, recently met each other to the joy of fans.

In a video that was posted on the movie star’s official Instagram page, it showed the moment Davido reacted to sighting her.

Fans react as Davido meets Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. Photos: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Omotola’s post was a compilation of photos and videos of herself linking up with friends when Davido showed up. The Grammy-nominated singer was impressed to meet the actress and he could not hide the awe on his face as they shared a hug. Another part of the video also showed them taking photos together.

Not stopping there, Omotola took to the caption of her post to preach against bullying amid the ongoing drama with the Nigerian school girl who got bullied by her peers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the caption of her post, the actress shared her experience at Command Secondary School, Kaduna. She wrote in part:

“Everyone who went to Boarding house back then knows it was an experience… but times have changed…Parents , Please have “that talk “ with your kids …

Imagine me meeting Two of my Juniors from Command Kaduna( my sec school) days ago “Now Execs of major Companies and Studios “ and listening to them saying how I had been helpful to them etc … and here having Brunch with one of the ladies and her lovely family!

Schools are Guardians , there should be Guiding Rules and Regulations around Bullying , Punishments and “Chancing “.”

See her post below:

Fans gush over Davido and Omotola’s meeting

A number of netizens were pleased to see Omotola with Davido and they took to her comment section to gush over their interaction. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

odusanwoademola:

“Keep up the good work madam❤️.”

lizzynwa:

“My favourites ❤️❤️.”

Mva_hair:

“My forever young Queen you're absolutely on point❤️.”

chiomafrancis5:

“Davido: Ha Mama .”

ex_commandos__:

“Oya where are my ex-commandos.”

presgirla_foods:

“Very very true. Parents should also remind kids at all times to be kind to everyone even to those who offend them.”

kaycee_bites:

“Ex Commandos Ipaja wasn't a funny experience......bullying from Senior students was a normal thing for us then.....I was always scared of returning back to school after holidays.....”

_jenopatra_:

“I have been waiting for someone to call Command Secondary School boarding chai it was a normal thing then.”

missie_jay:

“My GOAT @davido ❤️.”

alicfran:

“Queen and OBO ❤️❤️❤️.”

Jaydee30bg:

“My everyday crush ❤️.”

Omotola marks daughter's birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was filled with joy as she jointly celebrated her birthday with her beautiful daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde.

The Nollywood star added a new age alongside her daughter on February 7 but announced her child’s celebration two days later.

In a heartfelt post, she expressed her appreciation to her creator for giving her an amazing being to mother and nurture.

Source: Legit.ng