Actor Yul Edochie has taken many by surprise after sharing a piece of good news on his official Instagram page

The presidential aspirant announced that he has a son who was welcomed by his second wife and fellow actress, Judy Austin, some months ago

Edochie flooded his Instagram page with pictures of the little man and his mum, adding that he loves him just like his other children

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the proud father

However, drama seems to be loading for the actor as his first wife, May, left an unpleasant remark in his comment section

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media with a surprising revelation for his fans and followers in the online community.

The movie star revealed that he has a son who was welcomed some months ago by his second wife and fellow Nollywood colleague, Judy Austin.

Yul Edochie has unveiled his son with his 2nd wife.

Source: Instagram

According to Edochie, it is time for the world to finally meet the little man whom he identified as Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.

He wrote:

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children."

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Yul

rayoficial_ranky said:

"Congratulations sir @yuledochie more grace to come."

courageberry_ said:

"Congratulations ❤️you are the true son of your father I don’t see any reason why I should marry one wife."

helen.olotu said:

"Congratulations."

precious.ijay said:

"Wow he is very handsome is good as u bring the news by urself ooo so that bloggers can rest welcome to yul family munachi."

Yul Edochie's first wife May reacts

From indications, all is not exactly at peace in the movie star's home as his first wife, May, didn't seem so pleased by his announcement.

May left a comment under her husband's post that read:

"May God judge the both of you."

See a screenshot of her comment below:

May Edochie comment under husband's post.

Source: Instagram

Yul and May celebrate 17th wedding anniversary

Just some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie and his wife, May, celebrated 17 years together as a married couple.

The movie star posted a lovely photo of himself with his wife online to mark their 17th wedding anniversary.

Yul congratulated himself and his wife and noted that she is truly appreciated, and showered her with more accolades.

