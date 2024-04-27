A lady was so excited after she got her American green card that she had to make a TikTok video about it

Showing off the documents online, the lady thanked God for making her dream a reality in America

TikTokers who also got their American green cards said they could relate to how happy she was

A young lady who relocated abroad for better opportunities was happy after she got her permanent residence card.

She made a TikTok video by flaunting the document that allowed her to live and work in America.

The lady showed off her document in a video. The middle photo is for illustration purpose only. Photo source: @mw660, Getty Images/Maremagnum

Source: TikTok

Applying for American permanent residence

The lady (@mw660) thanked God for the blessing. Words written on the video said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My permanent residence card now in my hands."

Many people thronged the US-based lady's comment section to congratulate her. Someone said her document is better than a school's degree.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mapalo Mapalo said:

"This paper is better than having a degree."

Chor said:

"Congratulations! mine is in the mail coming in Jesus name!"

Sandra Kas said:

"Congratulations next is citizenship."

M.J 2001 said:

"Congratulations.I am the next person by Gods grace."

Donna Gray931 said:

"Congratulations in 5 years citizenship."

godgiven said:

"I know how it's feels congratulations, soon will be the blue."

lurainemcfarlane said:

"So happy for u I know the feeling I just got mine."

Vivien Adigun said:

"Glory to God, congratulations sis."

mara clara said:

"Wow congrats Dr I tap from your blessings."

Ojijo's Design a.k.a Angela said:

"I'll be holding that this year in Jesus name."

Victoria RN, BSN said:

"Congratulations. I know the feeling, I got mine I. 2021."

Mwape said:

"Congratulations Mwansa! We praise God, Jehovah Jireh."

Joseph Amoah923 said:

"God locate me too Cox nobody in my family has ever traveled."

Lady in UK shared work experiences

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady who moved to the UK a year ago shared some jobs she had done since relocating.

The hardworking lady, Cynthia, said she has done five jobs and specified the many places she has worked in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng