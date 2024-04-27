Amidst the ongoing crisis within the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has been cautioned against defecting ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

FCT, Abuja - Amid the crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has been advised against defecting to another political platform ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Ogoegbunam Kingdom, the Platform for Youth and Women Development director, gave the advice in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

Obi left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the LP in the buildup to the 2023 elections and picked up the party's presidential ticket.

He showed his political strength by polling over six million votes and coming third in the poll, despite contesting on the platform of the lesser-known and less influential party.

Crisis tears LP apart

After the 2023 elections, the LP leadership has been embroiled in protracted internal wrangling.

There have been allegations of misappropriation of funds, tussles for leadership and calls for the resignation of the party’s chairman, Julius Abure.

Addressing the development during an engagement with his supporters on an X space, hosted by Parallel Facts, Obi hinted that he may leave the party if the crisis remains unresolved.

"We will try to change them (LP), if we can’t, we will leave them; we will not die with them," the former Anambra governor said.

Resolve LP's problems, Peter Obi told

Speaking with Legit.ng, Mr Kingdom, who heads an NGO focused on youth and women's development, said Obi should remain within the party ranks and address internal challenges.

Expressing his views on the matter, the youth and women's development advocate stressed the importance of leadership, interpersonal skills, and courage in navigating internal crises, especially in Nigerian political parties.

According to him, every political party, regardless of its stature, grapples with internal strife. He, therefore, advised Obi to demonstrate his capacity for leadership by resolving the issues within his party.

"My advice to Mr. Peter Obi is comprehensible. Remain in the party and resolve the problems<" Mr Kindgom told Legit.ng

"Every political party in any democracy has internal wrangling; he should show leadership, interpersonal skills, and courage by resolving amicably the issues in his party so that they appear formidable enough to form an opposition against the incumbent and the current party in power. Moving to another party will only portray him as desperate and tottery."

