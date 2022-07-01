The management team of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has reacted to the alleged claim that her marriage with actor Kola Ajeyemi is in crisis

This comes after the report went viral that Toyin and her man were having issues and that she was not sleeping in the house regularly

The actress' management has now refuted the claim as they said all was well between the celebrity couple

Following the end of actress Funke Akindele’s marriage with JJC Skillz, the report went viral that the marriage of actress Toyin Abraham could be headed in the same direction.

This claim was made by controversial blogger, Gistlover, who revealed that Toyin’s husband, Kola Ajeyemi, has been complaining about Toyin’s attitude towards him as well as her refusal to go to church with the rest of the family.

The report alleged that the actress also skipped sleeping at home for a couple of days, and her hubby had made his grievances known to one of his colleagues.

In a reaction to the trending reports, Toyin's team noted that her marriage is intact and that the actress only sleeps outside her matrimonial home when she is at a movie location.

According to the statement, the actress only sleeps out because she is working on a movie project.

An extract from the statement read:

” We just saw a report of an ‘untrue’ and alleged ‘shaky’ marriage of our talent, Toyin Abraham and her Nollywood star husband, Kola Ajeyemi. Often time, people say there is no smoke without fire, but this time around we assure all fans of Toyin and Kola Ajeyemi that there was no smoke talk less of fire. This story is not true. Toyin has not slept out in months except for location or when she’s out of town for job. Most often than not, she and her husband holiday together both within and outside Nigeria."

See the post below:

Internet users react

bimmyosho:

"But can reasonable elders of the family talk to kola and have him share his concerns instead of just debunking and sweeping under the carpets. If he didn't say anything to anyone that news won't like that o. May God in His mercies keep this marriage. This one is really dear to my heart o"

oba.bukola.9:

"We cover the father with blood of Jesus."

hiideenoblefit:

"The story is a result of bad friend..,..Mr kola should be very careful.....I don't no why his friend will expect him to say his marriage is perfect...omo..that Yoruba industry selffriend enemy."

JJC Skillz part ways with Funke Akindele

After months of rumours and speculations, Nigerian musician, Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz announced the end of his marriage to Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello.

JJC made an official announcement on his official Instagram page on Thursday, June 30, while admitting that the last two years have been indeed difficult for their family and things are now beyond repair.

According to the Omo Ghetto filmmaker, he moved out of their Amen Estate home three months ago at the insistence of his wife.

