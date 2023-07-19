Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, addressed the lingering controversy surrounding her previous marriage with Mr. Obasi

Mr. Obasi had previously claimed that Judy denied him access to their children and insinuated that she left him for Yul

According to the actress, she had already separated from Mr. Obasi years before she met the filmmaker, as she disclosed further in her tell-all video

Nigerian actress Judy Austin has opened up on social media, shedding light on the beginnings of her love story with her husband, Yul Edochie.

Amid the controversy, Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr. Obasi, made startling claims, alleging that the actress and Yul had kept him away from their children.

Judy Austin speaks on her two marriages Credit: @yuledochie, @judyaustin1

According to Mr. Obasi, Judy and Yul's relationship began in 2012, when she was still married to him.

Now, Judy Austin has taken to social media to share her side of the story, providing more insight into the timeline of her relationship with Yul Edochie.

They have been the targets of internet criticism ever since Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, decided to be open about their relationship, which resulted in marriage.

On Yul's Facebook page, Judy recently declared she's had enough of the online drags after enduring over a year of insults.

On July 18, the actress invited viewers to tune in live because she would share disturbing information.

Judy recently stated in her live session that her previous union with Mr. Obasi ended in March 2013.

She boldly stated that she met Yul several years after her previous marriage ended, refuting infidelity claims.

Addressing the accusations head-on, Judy fearlessly declared that if she had cheated on her ex-husband with Yul Edochie, she would willingly face the consequences of any curses thrown her way by netizens.

In a surprising twist, the mother of two shed light on the industry's darker side, exposing some of her married colleagues involved in infidelity.

Judy revealed that certain married actresses bring along their female friends to hotels, secretly hosting their lovers at night, betraying their marital commitments.

Yul Edochie unbothered amid May’s move to divorce him

Yul Edochie has continued to keep up an unbothered front since his marriage with his first wife, May took a turn for the worse.

According to reports, the filmmaker's wife submitted a petition against him and will be officially divorcing him soon.

Despite the new development, Yul who has been dropping back-to-back content with his second wife Judy Austin, shared yet another moment.

