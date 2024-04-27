Nasir El-Rufai's recent activities, including meetings with opposition leaders and public disagreements with the current government, have fueled speculation that he might run for president in 2027

Despite these speculations, El-Rufai has not officially declared his candidacy or announced a departure from the APC, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, a youth advocate noted

Mr Kingdom, nevertheless, stressed the importance of honouring the rotational agreement for the presidency, advocating for the Southern region to retain the office in 2027

FCT, Abuja - Recent moves by Nasir El-Rufai have ignited speculations that the former Kaduna state governor may be plotting to run for president in 2027.

El-Rufai was one of the northern politicians who strongly supported President Tinubu Bola's election in 2023.

It was, therefore, not surprising when the president nominated him as a cabinet member. The nomination, however, did not sail through as the Senate failed to confirm him, a move considered political.

After taking some time from politics, the former Kaduna governor recently returned to the limelight as he met with the chairman of an opposition party.

El-Rufal also, during his recent speech in Borno state, openly countered the Tinubu government's claim on fuel subsidy payment.

Is El-Rufai plotting to contest against Tinubu in 2027?

El-Rufai's have triggered permutations, especially on social media, as many claim he may be nursing the 2027 presidential ambition.

However, speaking with Legit.ng on the development, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, the Platform for Youth and Women Development director, noted that El-Rufai has not stated his defection from the APC to another nor declared interest in any political office.

"As a politician, he is entitled to meet friends from other political parties to discuss issues related to the nation's development and nation-building," Mr Kingdom told Legit.ng.

2027 presidency: It's not the north's turn - Ogoegbunam Kingdom

Meanwhile, Mr Kingdom said the forthcoming 2027 presidential election should honour the rotational agreement, ensuring the Southern region retains the nation's highest office.

Emphasising the significance of this rotational arrangement for Nigeria's cohesion, the youth advocate highlighted the ongoing Constitutional Amendment Review Process as pivotal.

His words:

"For Nigeria’s unity, in 2027 it is still the turn of the Southern part of the country to produce the President. And for that reason, every Nigerian must critically get involved in the Constitutional Amendment Review Process as one of the Bills proposes to amend sections 133, 179, 48, and 49 of the constitution to rotate the office of the president among the six geopolitical zones."

“I don’t want to be a godfather”: El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that, amid criticism of his previous government, El-Rufai, on Monday, April 15, said he does not want to be addressed as a godfather in Kaduna.

Recall that the incumbent governor, Uba Sani, raised an alarm on Sunday, March 31, that the state was heavily indebted.

Sani disclosed that his administration inherited a debt of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 billion contractual liabilities from the previous administration led by El-Rufai, causing a clash between the governor and the Kaduna APC women leader, Maryam Suleiman.

