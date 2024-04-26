A female youth corps member has shared a video showing the provisions she packed for her three weeks orientation course

The lady showcased the large number of provisions she packed in a box to the NYSC orientation camp ground

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many wondering if she wanted to start a provision store

Reactions have been trailing a video of a corps member who packed different provisions in a box to take to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

In a viral video, she displayed the large amount of supplies she packaged in a box for the orientation course.

Corps member displays provisions she took to camp Photo credit: @_ayisat/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Corps member packs assorted provisions in box

The corps member identified on TikTok as @_ayisat shared a recap of her preparations for the three-week orientation program.

She went all out to purchase a variety of supplies including milk, garri, plantain chips, and beverages. She also bought different perfumes.

After displaying each items, she carefully packed them into her travel box. In another box, she packed white shirts, shorts, and toiletries.

The lady captioned the video:

“Few things I took to NYSC CAMP. Some people they use this sound travel out, bt me i dey use my own go NYSC.”

Reactions as corps member shows off provisions

Netizens on TikTok took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the viral video.

Anikeade TW said:

“Abeg no vex o After the 21days wetin go dey the bag wey provision dey? an empty bag?? or you go fold the bag put ham inside the other bag?”

Lucas Bobby said:

“When you see the toilet there, fear no go let you eat all this things.”

@prekesh said:

“Please do a video of things I did not use in camp after camp. Wen u have a fav food joint in mami, let me not finish it.”

@dannywalker20g reacted:

“You go first share the malt for the security personnel wey dey check load.”

Jinx reacted:

“Lmaooo who will tell her.”

Yetunde reacted:

“If you first open your box for inspection at the gate, the security woman/men go first ask you say na food you con chop for camp ni.”

Anikeade reacted:

“Abeg no vex o After the 21days wetin go dey the bag wey provision dey? an empty bag?? or you go fold the bag put ham inside the other bag?”

Watch the video below:

Corper gets foodstuffs from her PPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a reflective account, a young lady showed the generous quarterly tradition upheld by her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) during her service year with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She detailed the thoughtful array of foodstuffs she received, which included staple items such as semolina and sugar, alongside cherished beverages like Milo and milk.

Source: Legit.ng