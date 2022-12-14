The Nigerian entertainment industry sadly experienced its share of losses in the year 2022

A number of top celebrities in the country lost their lives to the dismay of many fans

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the Nigerian stars who died this year

The year 2022 was a great one for a number of people but it was also the year that saw some top celebrities lose their lives.

Death is a known fact of life but it has not stopped people from being in shock and being saddened by the deaths of people who meant so much to them.

In the case of celebrities, they have always been known to seem untouchable but death reminds us that they are only human.

A list of top Nigerian celebs who lost their lives in 2022. Photos: @adaameh, @ricoswavey_official, @kunleafod, @sammieokposo

Source: Instagram

While the year 2022 experienced many births, it was also the year that marked the end of the lives of some top Nigerian celebrities.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the top Nigerian stars who died in 2022. See below:

1. Rico Swavey:

BBNaija star and singer, Rico Swavey, was announced dead on October 13 to the dismay of many fans. The reality show star lost his life shortly after he was engaged in a car accident. His death was surrounded by controversy after a video showing him struggling during his last moments at the hospital surfaced online. His fellow BBNaija colleagues, Alex, Tobi and co, were distraught by the news of the death of the bubbly and promising young man.

2. Ada Ameh:

It is safe to say that this veteran Nollywood actress’ life never remained the same after she lost her young and only child. The movie star was known to try and appear happy in public but many worried about her wellbeing. Ada Ameh died on July 17, 2022, after she slumped while visiting a wealthy oil mogul’s family in Delta state. A video also made the rounds of the last few hours she spent before dying. She was seen looking bubbly as her friends hosted her.

3. Delroy Norman:

The death of this promising young Nollywood actor came as a rude shock to many. He died at the young age of 31 on December 5, 2022. Details surrounding his death were not made known but a number of his friends in the movie industry mourned him.

4. Sammie Okposo:

This Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s death, left many people in disbelief after the news started to make the rounds online. He passed on at the age of 51 in November 2022. Many mourned the death of the celebrated musician on social media.

5. Dejo Tunfulu:

Popular Nigerian comic actor, Dejo Tunfulu, with real name Kunle Adetokunbo, threw the Yoruba Nollywood industry into mourning with the news of his death. He died on April 1, 2022, and many hoped for the news to be an April Fool’s day prank before it was eventually confirmed.

6. Lari Williams:

This veteran Nollywood actor passed on at the age of 81 after a protracted illness. Despite his old age, a number of people mourned the celebrated movie star.

7. Oluweri Magbojo:

This Nollywood actress with real name Shade Akin Taylor, popular for her role as a mermaid, died on March 1, 2022 at the age of 59 in the United Kingdom.

8. Gbenga Richards:

Veteran Nollywood actor, Gbenga Richards, died in May 2022. He had been battling with diabetes and other illnesses. He had also fallen on hard times and had difficulties raising funds for his treatment.

9. Osmond Gbadebo:

This Nollywood actor’s death shook many to their core especially after videos made the rounds of him just days before his demise. In the clip, the formerly chubby actor was seen looking very frail and thin. He died on May 30, 2022.

10. Onayiga Sola:

This veteran Nollywood actress, popularly known for her role as Ireti in Fuji House of Commotion drama series died on July 18, 2022. She had been admitted at the ICU of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. Her demise left many people mourning, especially those she had touched with her acting career.

While these are just a few of the Nigerian celebrities who died in 2022, their demise left many people feeling their absence. May their souls rest in peace.

