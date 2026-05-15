Sandra Edoho named BBNaija's Tega as one of the women her husband allegedly had an affair with, claiming the encounters happened even within their family home

The reality TV star did not waste time addressing the heavy claims, using popular internet slang to dismiss the entire narrative as a lie

These allegations surfaced just days after unverified reports linked Sandra herself to a romantic entanglement with popular singer Chike

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tega Dominic has reacted after her name surfaced in the ongoing controversy surrounding media personality Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Edoho.

The drama began after Sandra made allegations against the veteran TV host in a lengthy social media post on Thursday, May 14, amid rumours surrounding the collapse of their marriage.

Sandra Edoho names Tega as one of the women Frank allegedly had an affair with. Photos: Tega Dominic/Frank Edoho.

Source: Instagram

In her statement, Sandra accused Frank of allegedly being involved with several women during their relationship and mentioned Tega Dominic among the names.

According to Sandra, Frank allegedly disappeared for long periods while having relationships with different women.

She specifically mentioned Tega Dominic while listing women she claimed were linked to the television host.

Sandra wrote:

“Disappearing for weeks on end with loose women like Adaeze Ugboaja at The Hard Rock Cafe, or is it Tega Dominic…”

The estranged wife also mentioned other women, including Amaka Okeke, while making further claims about alleged affairs during the marriage.

The accusations surfaced shortly after online rumours alleged that Sandra herself had an affair with singer Chike, although the claims remain unverified.

The controversy became even more heated after Frank Edoho recently declared publicly that he would never commit himself to any woman again following the collapse of his second marriage.

Following the growing attention online, Tega Dominic reacted through her Instagram story.

Rather than releasing a long explanation, the reality TV star simply posted a photo of a cap alongside a brief statement.

“It’s all cap,” she wrote.

The slang expression, commonly used online to describe falsehood or lies, immediately caught the attention of social media users.

Read Tega's reaction on Instagram below:

Netizens react to Tega Dominic's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 stated:

"You do am abi you dindin do am? Soro soke baby! Eke is my hobby"

@effedeborah wrote:

"Nne which of the cap? Azin are you trying to say na only the cap he been dey shukk ?"

@joy_tahora noted:

"She meant it was only the cap (the tip). Women supporting women indeed."

@daddysgirl_treasure_ wrote:

"E for better make you no talk ooo bcos for someone to boldly write your name, evidence fit dey ooo"

@abiritomi noted:

"If it’s a lie, oya sue her 1billion naira. Here is your chance to be the next billionaire"

Tega Dominic dismisses claims of an affair made by Sandra Edoho. Photos: Tega Dominic.

Source: Instagram

Frank Edoho on why his second marriage crashed

Legit.ng reported that Frank Edoho opened up about his love life, revealing that his second marriage also crashed.

Speaking about his relationships, Edoho admitted that both of his marriages did not work out. He wondered if he was simply not good at marriage, noting that despite his efforts, things still fell apart.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng