Desmond Elliot has publicly apologised to Femi Gbajabiamila over possible offences linked to political disagreements within Lagos APC circles

The lawmaker acknowledged Gbajabiamila’s influence on his political journey and described him as a senior figure who guided him into politics

Elliot insisted that despite past tensions surrounding the Lagos Assembly crisis, he remained committed to party unity and development in Surulere

Lagos lawmaker and actor Desmond Elliot has publicly apologised to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, over what he described as possible offences committed during political activities.

Elliot spoke on Friday, May 15, during an appearance on TVC’s Your View, where he reflected on his relationship with the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Desmond Elliot formally apologized to the Chief of Staff to the President. Photo: FB/DesmondElliot

Source: Twitter

He said Gbajabiamila played a major role in shaping his political career and insisted any disagreement between them was never intentional, Punch reported.

Elliot speaks on political relationship

The apology follows tensions linked to the Lagos State House of Assembly leadership crisis, which caused divisions within the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Gbajabiamila had previously disclosed that allegations connected to Elliot’s political involvement during the speakership dispute nearly affected his position in the Presidency.

He had also stated that President Bola Tinubu confronted him over reports suggesting Elliot’s role in the crisis, claims he denied.

Speaking during the programme, Elliot described Gbajabiamila as a senior figure he learned politics from.

“I’m not saying, oh, yes, media will come out, oh yes, Desmond begs again. Yes, because he’s my egbon. And I grew up learning everything I knew in politics through him,” he said.

Desmond Elliot declares fourth time ambition Photo Credit: @LagosJunction

Source: Instagram

Lawmaker calls for unity in party

Elliot acknowledged that misunderstandings could happen in political relationships and appealed for forgiveness.

“To err is human, to forgive is divine. So I’m sorry, my daddy, if I’ve offended you in any way,” he said.

The lawmaker also apologised to a figure he referred to as the “matriarch of Surulere.”

“To the matriarch of Surulere, mama, I’m sorry if I’ve offended you,” he added.

Despite the controversy surrounding the Assembly crisis, Elliot maintained that his focus remains on strengthening the party and serving residents of Surulere.

“But I will keep keeping the party strong. And to all Surulerians, my scorecard is there. You know the things I’ve done to make Surulere a better place,” he said.

Desmond Elliot breaks down in tears

Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos state speaker, Honourable Mojisola Meranda, presided over the house as lawmakers gathered to bid her farewell.

Desmond Elliot got emotional and was unable to hold back his tears as he was given the floor to speak.

The video of the actor’s emotional display went viral on social media, and many netizens had something to say about it.

Source: Legit.ng