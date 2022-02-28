Popular Nollywood veteran, Lari Williams, has tragically [passed away at 81, following a battle with an illness

According to reports, the late actor and poet died in his home in Cross River state, on Sunday, February 27

Williams is known for his roles in Nollywood classics such as Village Headmaster, Ripples and Mirror in the Sun

It's still quite early in 2022 and the Nigerian movie industry has lost yet another seasoned veteran, Lari Williams to the cold hands of death. The late actor passed away after battling an illness for a long time.

According to reports, Chief Williams succumbed to death on Sunday, February 27, in his home in Ikom, Cross River state.

Lari Williams died after a long battle with an illness Photo credit: @thewillsociety/@rezthapoet

Source: Instagram

Chief Williams has gone home to rest

Williams was famous for his roles in hit soap operas such as Village Headmaster, Ripples, and Mirror in The Sun.

The late actor during his lifetime was a poet, playwright and celebrated actor both in live theatre and on screen, earning him a prestigious national honour; Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2008, The Punch reports.

Source: Legit.ng