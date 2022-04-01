Nollywood movie stars like Biodun Okeowo, Kunle Afod, among others, have broken down following the death of veteran actor Dejo Tunfulu

Okeowo, in a post via her social media page, said her heart was shattered as she put on hold every other post she had wanted to share with her followers

This comes after the report went viral that the veteran actor was dead, with many of his fans paying their last respect to the actor

Nollywood has been hit by another tragedy following the death of Kunle Adetokunbo, better known as Dejo Tunfulu.

According to a report via PUNCH, the president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, known as Mr Latin, has also confirmed his death.

Mr Latin said:

“Yes, it is confirmed. He died in a hospital this morning. But I am yet to get full details of the incident."

Following the announcement, Nollywood stars, especially Yoruba movie stars, have since taken to social media to react to the sad news.

Actor Kunle Afod in a post, shared a photo Dejo posted a few days before his death.

He wrote:

"You posted this few days ago Dejo. Haaaaaaaaa. This is so sad Pressy Tunfulu Daddy Junior Still can’t believe this."

See the post below:

Biodun Okeowo also shared a photo of the veteran actor as she revealed that her heart was shattered.

She wrote:

"My heart is shattered … nothing is making sense at this time. Oh Nooooooooo ! My brands please bear with me ."

See her post below:

Other celebrities react

Legit.ng captured some other reactions, see them below:

toyin_abraham:

"WhattttI’m just seeing this."

iamadeniyitayo:

"RIP! May heaven bless and rest his soul. Amen."

iam_shankorasheed:

"Inalilahi wahilehi rojihunRIP all living things must pay debt."

mustiphasholagbade:

"May Allah be pleased with him and forgive all his shortcomings Amen."

Lari Williams passes away at 81

The Nigerian movie industry lost another seasoned veteran, Lari Williams to the cold hands of death.

The late actor passed away after battling an illness for a long time. According to reports, Chief Williams succumbed to death on Sunday, February 27, in his home in Ikom, Cross River state.

Williams was famous for his roles in hit soap operas such as Village Headmaster, Ripples, and Mirror in The Sun.

