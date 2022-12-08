Fans on social media are in disbelief following the sad and unfortunate demise of rising Nollywood actor Delroy Norman

An obituary of the deceased movie star, which recently surfaced in the online community, revealed that Norman left the world on Monday, December 5

Many have since flooded the comment section of his Instagram post to express their shock and bid him farewell

It is indeed a trying time for the Nigerian movie industry following the sad demise of one of its rising stars, Nomamiukor Delroy aka Delroy Norman.

The 31-year-old movie star passed away on Monday, December 5, as revealed by an obituary which recently surfaced in the online community.

“The family of Nomamiukor of Uhummwonder LGA of Edo State, painfully announce the death of their beloved son, brother and uncle, Nomamiukor Delroy, who departed this world on Monday 5th December 2022," the obituary read in part.

Norman is to be buried on Saturday, December 10.

Check out a picture of the obituary below:

Condolence messages pour in

A visit to the late movie star’s official Instagram page shows that his last post was shared on September 21, when he celebrated a family member.

See the post below:

Fans and supporters have since flooded the comment section of his posts to express their shock at the news of his demise.

Read the comments sighted below:

ekotaiwo said:

"Rest in perfect peace."

naijas_mr_bond said:

"Rest in power man."

messi_mzdaisy said:

"I’m still waiting for a miracle."

_gigimarcel said:

"Delroy I’m not going to type RIP HERE! ."

bolatitosowunmi said:

"Delroy please you need to respond to my message on WhatsApp... tell me this is a rumour... please dear! Please .. I'm not accepting this..."

iamideeofficial said:

"Dear Delroy, you do this one o."

officialkalugeorge said:

"I hope this isn’t true!!! ."

Actor Osinachi Dike loses 2-year-old son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that comedian Osinachi Dike aka Apamanolly was deeply consoled by many on social media following the demise of his 2-year-old son.

Apamanolly's son died after battling sickness for some weeks.

Many were seen in the comment section with comforting words for the grieving comedian.

