Nigerian filmmaker and actor Gbadebo Osmond’s death has continued to cause a stir on social media

Videos have now made the rounds of the film star’s appearance just days before his untimely demise

The once chubby Osmond was seen looking very frail as he was captured in the videos by his colleagues who mourned him

The Nollywood star reportedly left behind his two-week old child and fans have reacted to the news

Nollywood actor, Gbadebo Osmond’s death has continued to leave his fans shaken on social media especially after it was discovered that he wasn’t in the best of health before his demise.

News made the rounds about the actor’s death after some of his colleagues announced it on social media.

Late actor Osmond Gbadebo seen looking very thin and frail in videos taken days before his death. Photos: @laidebakare, @bakarezhainab

Source: Instagram

In a new development, videos have now been shared online showing Osmond in his last days and it has raised concerns from fans.

Nigerian actress, Laide Bakare, posted a video clip of herself and Osmond bantering just before his death.

In the clip, the late actor looked very different from his usual chubby self as he appeared very thin even though he kept high spirits while bantering with his colleague in the video.

Osmond's clothes hung freely on his body because he seemed to have lost so much weight. Bakare explained that the clip was taken just four days before his demise.

See the video below:

Osmond left behind a two-week-old child

Another actress, Zainab Bakare, also posted another video of the late Osmond in his final days as she lamented his demise.

Just like in the first video, the actor looked very thin and different from his regular self. Zainab accompanied the clip with an emotional caption where she revealed that Osmond had left behind a two-week-old child.

She wrote:

“OSMOND WHY DID YOU LEAVE THAT 2WEEKS OLD CHILD? Why did you do this to your loved ones? Why did you die??????

"MAY!! Your birth Month, Your child’s birth month, Now Your Death month. Ahhh May God be pleased with your soul. This broke me to pieces po.”

See the video below:

Fans ask questions about Osmond Gbadebo’s health

Some fans of the late actor mourned his demise and some of them also wondered about the state of his health before he passed on. Read some of their comments below:

Loladeey__:

“Ah why is he so thin?”

Pettyhiddy_:

“Oh my God He looked so so Sick.”

Abikegrocerystore:

“The news shock me when I saw it this evening this life is nothing we just have to be doing good because nobody knows what tomorrow will saymay Almighty Allah grant him aljanat firdausi”

Houseoffarrydah:

“He was so lean before he passed was he sick ma?”

Tolanii24:

“HaaaaaIs this OsmondHe looks so Lean here, Thank God he has gone to rest May his soul rest in peace.”

Trippletee_zee:

“He was really looking sick in the video God rest his soul.”

May his soul rest in peace.

