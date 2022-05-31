The death of Yoruba actor Gbadebo Osmond has been announced by his colleagues Ronke Oshodi and Saheed Balogun

The cause of the actor's death was not disclosed on Instagram but Ronke could not hide her grief as she mourned the loss of her friend

Condolence messages have poured in, with many people pointing out how young the late Osmond was

The Yoruba fraction of Nollywood has lost another young actor and filmmaker, Gbadebo Osmond to the cold hands of death.

The tragic news was shared by the late actor's colleagues, Ronke Oshodi and Saheed Balogun who mourned him on their Instagram pages.

Colleagues mourn as Gbadebo Osmond passes away Photo credit: @saidibalogun/@ronkeoshodioke

Source: Instagram

Ronke Oshodi was good friends with the late Osmond and could not put her feelings in exact words.

"It's very........... Had for me to say good night Gbadebo Oṣùmo but God knows the best. Rip my darling friend."

See the post below:

Saheed Balogun also shared the tragic news on his Instagram page.

"RIP Osmond Gbadebo."

Nigerians mourn Gbadebo Osmond

tinulicious_foods:

"May his soul find rest in God."

__omotolani:

"Ahhhh fu*ck, i said dis man was sick he was so lean dat i couldn’t recognize him…. May his soul continue to Rest In Peace."

lovelyngold0:

"Chai God this life is vanity make his soul rest in peace."

realkemokemo:

"May his soul rest in peace "

firstladyashabi_omo_olgo:

"So sad May his soul Rest in perfect peace AAAAAAAMEN."

halimogan_ajokeade:

"May Almighty Allah Grant him aljanat fidaus "

alex4onas:

"No no no so sad wat is going on in Yoruba movie industry."

bambulucutie:

"God rest his soul, too young"

