Much loved Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, died on July 17, 2022, after collapsing at a friend’s house in Delta state

The movie star was just 48 years old and her death came after she lost her only child in 2022 to the dismay of fans

A number of Ameh’s celebrity colleagues reacted to the news with great pain and they took to social media to react

Popular Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh, died on July 17, 2022, at the age of 48 and the news of her demise hit a number of people on social media.

The movie star who is well known for her role in comedy series, The Johnsons, appeared to deteriorate after she lost her only child in 2020.

However, Ameh’s daughter’s death was not the only loss she suffered. The actress had also reportedly lost her father and three of her siblings.

Nigerian celebrities react to Ada Ameh's death. Photos: @adaameh, @charlesinojie, @officialblessingceo, @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

Sadly, Ameh finally gave up the ghost in 2022 and it led to a wave of sadness on social media particularly in the Nollywood industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A number of celebrities took to social media to mourn the actress and Legit.ng has compiled a list on some of them.

1. Empress Njamah:

Empress was known to be a very good friend and colleague of Ada Ameh. After the death of her daughter, Empress made sure to be there for Ameh in many ways and proved to be a friend in need. However, after Ameh’s death, it took a while for her colleague to react. When she finally broke her silence, she shared a heartbreaking post on social media.

2. Afrocandy:

Controversial actress and ‘pleasure film’ star, Afrocandy, reacted to Ameh’s death in a different way. Taking to social media, she accused Nollywood of being behind the actress’ demise. Afrocandy went on to pray that the late Ameh haunts whoever is responsible as she spoke of envy and jealousy.

3. Blessing Okoro:

This controversial blogger is another person who had an interesting reaction to Ada Ameh’s death. Taking to social media, Okoro thanked God that she had apologised to the actress before her death. Not stopping there, she also posted a screenshot of the apology note. Recall that Blessing had dragged Ameh on social media in 2021.

4. Charles Inojie:

Veteran actor and Ada Ameh’s co-star on The Johnsons, took to social media to eulogize his late friend. In an emotional note, he wrote that she will be greatly missed as he thanked her for bringing joy to a lot of people during her lifetime.

5. Femi Branch:

Veteran actor, Femi Branch, took to social media to express his disbelief over the death of Ada Ameh. He then proceeded to tell her goodnight while praying for her soul to find peace.

6. Hilda Dokubo:

This veteran actress, just like many others, also seemed in great disbelief over the news. She went online to address God in her simple note. According to her, even though He is a kind God, some of His decisions leave people in pain.

7. Destiny Etiko:

This popular Nollywood actress also took to her page to pay her respects to Ada Ameh. Etiko noted that her heart was very heavy over the news. A number of fans consoled her in the comment section.

May Ada Ameh’s soul rest in peace.

Video of Ada Ameh eating last meal before her death goes viral

Actress Ada Ameh has continued to get Nigerians talking over her sudden death.

The movie star reportedly died on July 17, 2022, while on a visit to a wealthy oil family in Delta state that hosted her.

A video was posted on social media showing the actress at the gathering having what appeared to be her last meal.

Source: Legit.ng