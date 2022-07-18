Nollywood actress Ada Ameh’s death has continued to shake many Nigerians on social media

The movie star reportedly collapsed during a visit to a wealthy oil mogul family in Delta state

A video has emerged of the actress eating heartily and happily at the gathering just moments before her death

Popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, has continued to get Nigerians talking over her sudden death.

The movie star reportedly died on July 17, 2022, while on a visit to a wealthy oil family in Delta state that hosted her.

A video has now emerged on social media showing the actress at the gathering having what appeared to be her last meal.

Actress Ada Ameh enjoying her last meal moments before her death in viral video. Photos: @adaameh

In the viral video, Ada Ameh was seen enjoying a bowl of food as she gushed over what was served to her.

In the video, she was also heard directing the person with the camera to show her food as she told fans that she was enjoying herself.

In her words:

“I no go lie for una. This one wey we come for so ehn na enjoyment galore.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Ada Ameh eating moments before her death

A number of social media users were moved by the video and some of them even commented on how happy she seemed in the clip. Read some of their reactions below:

Jesse2ebi:

“This is very sad may her soul Rest In Peace.”

Ify_may1:

“This woman died the day she lost her only child! May her soul Rest In Peace! May we not die in our enjoyment!”

Julietmmakwe:

“Nothing like loosing a child . She tried,she really tried to move on.. May her soul rest in ️ peace Amen.”

Teju_mide:

“This is so painful this was her last moment Omo she was so happy here..rest in perfect peace mama.”

Akua_vee1_unbreakable:

“What don’t tell me she is dead,aww nooo this woman has been through soo much ,after the death of her only daughter she has not been herself .”

Sayrah_wach:

“Life can change within seconds omo,it’s so scary,rest on ma.”

So sad.

Ada Ameh cries out over mental health

Just some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Ada Ameh made a video where she talked about some issues she was battling with.

The actress revealed a company sued her after she failed to handle the project assigned to her. Ada said she was unable to do the job as she was battling mental health at the time she got the offer.

“I have an issue right now that can take my life but I no go die. We would get over it. I was given a job but I didn’t do it because I have mental health issues. Will people understand it if you have mental issues? No they wouldn’t. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me. It’s okay."

