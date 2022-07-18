The Nigerian movie industry has lost one of its veteran actresses, Sola Onayiga, also knowns as Kitchen Practical

The details of the cause of the actress' death have not been revealed, but she was confirmed to have given up in the early hours of Monday, July 18

Legit.ng commiserates with the president of the Actor's Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, as fans also mourn the actress' death

Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Onayiga, who was popular for her role in the Fuji House of Commotion, died in the early hours of Monday, July 18, 2022.

Actress Sola Onayiga is dead. Credit: @seunoloketuyi @naija.trendz

Source: Instagram

The funder of Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, confirmed the actress' death via a post he made on his Instagram page.

Check out the post below:

Legit.ng reached out to the president of AGN, Emeka Rollas, to commiserate with him on Onayiga's death and that of another actress, Ada Ameh.

Legit.ng prayed for God to put an end to such untimely death among Nigerian actors, and the actors' president replied:

"Thank you so much."

Nigerians mourn Sola Onayiga's death

Social media users have sent their condolences to the families of the late actress and wished her eternal rest.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Itshelenpaul:

"Fuji House of Commotion Aunty Sola. RIP."

Blessedsoul1234560:

"We never recover from Ada Ameh now this? I am giving my life to Christ today."

Konstycons:

"Ada Ameh now , madam Sola . May their souls rest in peace. Amen."

Mychoice_alagaiyawo:

"May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace in Jesus name amen."

