Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has predicted the result of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool

Both clubs are in contention for a UEFA Champions League spot as the Premier League season winds down in a week's time

The two clubs are also tied together by the unfortunate situation of English youngster Harvey Elliott’s disastrous loan spell

Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting the outcome of football matches, has shared its prediction for the first Premier League game of matchweek 37.

Aston Villa will host Liverpool at Villa Park as both teams remain in contention for the UEFA Champions League spot ahead of next season.

Aston Villa hosts Liverpool in a Champions League slot decider. Photo by Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

Both teams have identical records this season, having won 17 matches, drawn eight and lost 11. They have 59 points each and are separated by goal difference.

Liverpool sit fourth with a goal difference of 12, while Aston Villa have a goal difference of four, and as it stands, both teams will play Champions League, as England has five slots next season.

Mysterious cat predicts Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has shared its prediction for the Aston Villa vs Liverpool clash at Villa Park on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 8 pm.

The cat favours a win for Liverpool, a result the rest of the teams chasing Champions League football next season will want to happen at Villa Park.

The sixth-placed team in England will get Champions League football if Aston Villa wins the Europa League and finish fifth, making Liverpool win the desired result.

Slot and Emery speak about Elliott

Another thing which ties Liverpool and Aston Villa together ahead of Friday's match is the treatment of English youngster Harvey Elliott.

Elliott joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan with a mandatory clause to make it permanent for £35 million if he makes 10 league appearances for Villa.

Villa decided that they will not trigger the clause weeks into the loan and have limited his league appearances to four games throughout the season.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has spoken about the situation multiple times, and ahead of the game, he publicly apologised to the player, describing the situation as embarrassing for everyone.

Liverpool and Aston Villa involved in controversy over Harvey Elliott. Photo by Mike Egerton.

Source: Getty Images

“It is something embarrassing for everyone involved in it. My apologies for Harvey Elliott are every day in my mind,” Emery said as quoted by ESPN.

“But it is the responsibility. We have our responsibility, and Liverpool have their responsibility. As a human and as a person, how the season has gone has been difficult.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot confirmed that the player has been in contact and will return to the club so as to be part of pre-season after the poor experience.

Ngumoha rocks Nigeria's retro jersey

Legit.ng previously reported that Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha sparked excitement after rocking Nigeria’s 1996 Olympics jersey.

The former Chelsea youngster is eligible to play for England and Nigeria, and the video created a buzz that he could play for the Super Eagles.

Source: Legit.ng