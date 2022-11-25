An official statement confirming the demise of iconic gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, has been released to the public

The statement signed by Henry Okposo confirmed that the musician died during the early hours of Friday, November 25

Condolences messages poured in from fans and supporters of the late Okposo who had previously refused to accept the news of his death

The sad and sudden demise of veteran Nigerian musician, Sammie Okposo, has been confirmed in a public statement released by his family members.

According to the statement signed by Henry Okposo, the musician “went to be with the lord” on the morning of Friday, November 25.

Family confirms passing in official statement. Photo: @sammieokposo

Source: Instagram

"More details about the burial will be communicated soon. We are consoled because we know that he is with Jesus singing with the angels," the statement read in part.

Okposo’s family equally urged members of the public to allow them to grieve the demise of their loved one peacefully.

Read the full statement below:

Social media users react

chikachukwudinma said:

"Rest in peace man of God! May God grant your family the fortitude to bear this lost.."

okwy_mfb said:

"May his soul rest in peace. May God comfort the wife and family. God knows everything not man."

nene_george said:

"We’re nothing but pencil in the hand of the creator. Nobody knows when it’s your time. Live right by all men. RIP to him."

ceo_araniseoluwa said:

"Rest on beloved of God. Till we meet at the feet of Jesus."

fholooks_1 said:

"The rudest shock of my life this morning ….. the headache I had since morning when hadn’t gone away….. haaa …. Who are we to question God??…. Lord have mercy oo…May his soul rest in peace."

the_kiki2 said:

"May his soul Rest In Peace . I guess he never fully recovered from the shock of the woman."

