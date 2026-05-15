A heartbroken lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In her post, she shared the unforgettable thing that the actor did during her wedding as she paid a tribute to him

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A Nigerian lady, Nicole Ndigwe, turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A lady mourns Alexx Ekubo and shares his unforgettable action during her wedding. Photo: @nicolendigwe, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

A statement from Alexx Ekubo's family, shared on his Instagram page, revealed that the actor passed away at Evercare Hospital on March 11, due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Lady shares Alexx Ekubo’s action at her wedding

Identified as @nicolendigwe on Instagram, the lady shared what Alexx did at her wedding despite arriving at the wrong venue.

She stated that she had thought about him a week before he died, hence her disbelief about the news.

Nicole stated that she had not seen him since her wedding, as she opened up about a movie they shot together years ago.

Her Instagram post read:

"It’s been so hard to make this post I honestly can’t believe it. I literally spoke about you a week prior. I haven’t seen you since our wedding

"I remember your funny video asking social media people to tell you where our wedding was because you weren’t aware we moved venues so you went to the old one and found no one there .

"You came in carrying bundles of money and sprayed us for what felt like an hour. Prior to that, it was a brief run in at giama awards in Houston. And that one film we shot together years ago. Each time, you left a remarkable impact or memory.

The emotional lady prayed for his family and those close to him, asking for God's help to bear the loss.

She added:

"Such a cool guy. I pray God to help your family and those who knew you close enough to to bear this great loss. Your light was greatly felt. Now rest with your father. Alex lives on."

A lady recounts something unforgettable that Alexx Ekubo did at her wedding. Photo: @nicolendigwe, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Reactions as lady mourns Alexx Ekubo

miss_luchis said:

"Its heartbreaking for me that knew him only on screen. How much more is family and close pals. Ga nke oma Alex."

kassie_kalu said:

"Rest easy."

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng