Former BBNaija housemate Richo Swavey lost his life hours after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident

Fellow BBNaija stars Tobi Bakre and Alex Asogwa shared the heartbreaking news on their individual social media pages

Condolence messages have poured in from BBnaija fans and members of the online community

It is indeed a sad and trying time for the family members of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Rice Swavey, who died hours after getting involved in a ghastly car accident.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that fellow BBNaija star, Alex Asogwa, announced that Swavey was involved in the accident during the early hours of Wednesday, October 12.

BBNaija's Rico Swavey dies. Photo: ricoswavey_official

Source: Instagram

Alex had called on fellow Nigerians to pray for the reality star who was battling for his life at the hospital.

Unfortunately, hours after sharing the news and taking up initiatives to raise funds, Alex returned to her Twitter page announcing his death.

“This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest in peace,” she tweeted.

Also taking to his Instagram page, reality star Tobi Bakre who was in the same BBNaija set as Swavey shared the news of his passing.

Bakre posted an image of both of them during their time in Biggie’s house, adding that he intends to keep the memory alive.

See his post below:

Condolence messages pour in

Folagade_banks said:

"Oh my goodness ."

drewuyi said:

"Dan! He did not make it! My sincere condolences."

ameerahsweetness said:

"Jesus haaaa Jesus this is sad God rest well."

penlathejoker said:

"My heart is broken walahi why nah."

iam_ikeonyema said:

"My sincere condolences man ."

tayofaniran said:

" May his soul rest in peace ."

missebonydiva said:

"Rest in peace Rico Swavey.❤️"

