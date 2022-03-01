Nollywood has been thrown into mourning again after the death of yet another veteran, Shade Akintaylor known for her role as Oluweri Magbo Ojo

The tragic news was announced by members of her family who took to social media to mourn their loss

Oluweri's demise at 59 has thrown Nigerians into shock as many people relived their childhood memories of her as the 'queen of fishes'

One actress who went viral for one of her iconic roles in early Yoruba movies was Shade Akintaylor popularly known as Oluweri Magbo Ojo marketed by popular Bayowa Films International.

Shade reportedly passed away in the United Kingdom on Sunday, February 27, at the age of 59 as announced by her family members.

Shade Akintaylor passes away at 59 Photo credit: Tunji Ajibola

Source: Facebook

The light-skinned Oluweri was well known for her dramatic style of makeup, especially her curvy brows. The cause of death was not announced by her family members who broke the sad news.

"Shade AKINTAYLOR Lives On. OLUWERI MAGBO OJO. ADIEU. The Akintaylor & Ajibola Family announces the passage of our Sister. She Left Us Quietly and Peacefully Last Night in UK. Sleep On, Our Angel , Until We Part No More. Our Sister would have clocked 60 years in October."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See posts below:

Nigerians react to Oluwei's death

ibi_ronnie:

"Oh my… my her soul rest well."

indulgence_by_borlington:

"I remember her, she acted in most of Bayowa movies back in the days, very beautiful woman. RIP"

mollyswts:

"This woman, na she and baba suwe used to act then. Rest on mama "

teeto__olayeni:

"Ohhhhhh my. I remember her,may her soul rest in peace "

mzjessyfab:

"The woman wey be fish nah, queen mother of films that year , R.I.P."

mercyyemzy:

"Oluweri magbo ojo in Bayowa films international . May her soul rest in Peace."

Lari Williams passes away at 81

It's still quite early in 2022 and the Nigerian movie industry lost yet another seasoned veteran, Lari Williams to the cold hands of death.

The late actor passed away after battling an illness for a long time. According to reports, Chief Williams succumbed to death on Sunday, February 27, in his home in Ikom, Cross River state.

Williams was famous for his roles in hit soap operas such as Village Headmaster, Ripples, and Mirror in The Sun.

The late actor during his lifetime was a poet, playwright and celebrated actor both in live theatre and on screen.

Source: Legit.ng