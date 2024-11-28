Nollywood actor Michael Uba has opened up on what it feels like to be in the entertainment industry for the past 18 years

The film star shared the highlights of his career, his low moments, and other issues affecting the industry

In this interview with Legit.ng, the comedian and presenter also spoke about his role in the upcoming movie Everyone Loves Jenifa

Nollywood actor and master of ceremony, Michael Uba, aka Ogbolor, has spoken about his experience in the industry when he started 18 years ago and now.

The Delta state-indigene also spoke about the advantage the current set of entertainers have that he did not have in his early years in the industry.

Actor Michael Uba shares how the high and low moments of his career, and his movie with Funke Akindele. Image credit: @ogbolor

Source: Instagram

Uba, who is notable for being a radio and television presenter and playing the role of James in the popular sitcom Jenifas Diary, shared what fans should expect in the upcoming movie Everyone Loves Jenifa. He also spoke about other issues in this interview with Legit.ng.

Michael Uba shares his career journey

The film star compared his early years in the industry and now and shared the attitude of the older practitioners and that of the current generation. In his words:

"My early years in the industry was challenging and demanding because we have to do auditions. We go as far as Surulere to Ikorodu for auditions. Currently, social media has helped and people can be discovered online instead of going for auditions. Unfortunately, the current generation prefers more of the money than passion."

Speaking about his role in actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele's latest movie Everyone Loves Jenifa, he said:

"The movie is about Jenifa, and not about the hair salon. I am still playing the same character as James."

Michael Uba shares his career highlights

The movie star said he has had several highlights in his career and he revealed them.

"In the industry, I have gone from dancing to stand-up comedy to radio, to TV presenting, and to acting which I have done several times. I have acted on stage and on screen. I am excited that I have had several highpoints in the journey."

What are Michael Uba's low career moments?

The role interpreter spoke further about some of his low career moments. In his words:

"I have had some teachable moments in my career. I have had different low moments and they are peculiar other people. Probably the times we went for auditions and we were told 'no' and pursued from several audition places. At those early years, one could feel bad but things are different now."

I don't fake my life - Michael affirms

According to the actor, he does not believe in living a fake life, and he shares what he thinks about people who do so.

"The showbiz industry demands that you carry yourself in a way that doors can open for you. Some people can term it as faking it till you make it. Others can term it as a wrong ideology but the act itself is demanded as a creative. You have to dress and carry yourself like success. However, you don't have to live a fake life. If you do so, it means you are deceiving people and it is wrong. I don't advise people borrowing money to show off an impressive lifestyle."

Uba also blamed some fans who wish that celebs appear in a certain way, and he shared the solution to this trend.

At times, fans expect you to live a certain kind of life and it is still the fans that would call it fake life. The best is to find a balance, increase in your knowledge, and with time, you will get the success you desire."

Michael Uba shares Jenifas Dairy's memories

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Michael opened up on how he likes to dress and what influences his fashion style.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he spoke about his memories of playing the role of James in Jenifa's Diary.

He further addressed his fashion icons, the time he felt he overdressed for an occasion, and what he did afterwards, among other issues.

Source: Legit.ng