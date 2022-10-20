A candlelight service was held in honour of recently deceased reality star, Rico Swavey, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

One touching video that made it to social media captured the reality star’s mum dancing to one of the songs he recorded before his demise

The clip sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community, with many sharing comforting words for the grieving mother

Family members, friends and industry colleagues took to the streets of Lagos on Wednesday, October 19, for a candlelight service held in honour of late reality star, Rico Swavey.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate died days ago following his involvement in a ghastly motor accident.

Late Rico Swavey's mum dancing to his track at candlelight service. Photo: @bankythebestowed

Source: Instagram

Several videos made it to social media from the candlelight service and one of the clips captured his grieving mother.

Surprisingly, Rico’s mum who was spotted with relatives was seen dancing slowly to one of her late son’s tracks recorded before his untimely death.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

zikkhaleesi said:

"Must be hard! May God comfort her. May we not bury our children ."

itz_shirley1 said:

"I can feel her pain, my second son passed away at the age of 28, the pain never goes away, the pain is like a wound that never heals."

onyecachie said:

"Dear God please comfort her and his entire family and friends. This is the worst pain any human can feel. May God bless his soul, Amen."

antiaarit said:

"May the good Lord console you. I have been there, so I know what you are going through."

faithposh5493 said:

"Hope she has other children lord u said we will bury our parents plz always protect our children no what they face out there plz our heavenly father, I can't imagine d pain she's going through but I know what it means to lose a loved one that's dear to u, rest on king and be the angel that u are meant to be."

