Another voice note of Frank Edoho speaking about his ex-wife and Chike has surfaced online amid the messy controversy

A few hours ago, a voice note in which Edoho shared how he allegedly tried to save his marriage trended online, and fans reacted to it

What he said about Chike and his ex-wife also generated reactions among fans, who shared their opinions about the situation

More voice notes of media consultant Frank Edoho have surfaced online amid his messy marriage saga.

The host of the now-rested show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has been trending over allegations surrounding the crash of his marriage.

Reactions as Frank Edoho’s voice note about confronting Chike over wife trends. Photo credit@frankedoho/@officialchike/@vivabella_design

Source: Instagram

In one of the voice notes, Edoho was heard speaking about the steps he allegedly took to save his marriage and how some women mocked him in his direct messages over his situation.

In another recording making the rounds online, Edoho claimed that Chike and his wife had been dating since 2022. According to him, at the time, the singer was in a serious relationship with a woman named Precious, whom he intended to marry.

He added that he later confronted Chike and asked why he was involved with his wife.

Frank Edoho shares more about Chike

Sharing more details, Edoho claimed that Chike initially tried to deny the allegation, but he confronted him with alleged voice recordings and messages.

Frank Edoho speaks about his ex-wife amid messy marriage crisis. Photo credit@frankedoho

Source: Instagram

According to Edoho, Chike became visibly shaken after the confrontation. He further alleged that he told the singer that if he still held the same feelings he once had for his wife, he should have shot him, adding that he would have ended up confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Edoho also stated that he begged Chike to leave his wife alone so they could focus on raising their two children.

He further claimed that people should not take Chike’s comments about older women seriously because the singer allegedly had a younger lover at the time.

Here is the Instagram voice note below:

What fans said about Frank Edoho's audio

Here are comments below:

@sir___dave___ reacted:

"It’s disturbing how adultery is now celebrated like entertainment. Some things used to be called wrong without debate. This generation keeps normalizing what destroys homes and families."

@realsonofafarmer said:

"Children can keep a man in a bad marriage too. Believe.

@adeola_la shared:

"He don go confide in CNN."

@gabby_tii wrote:

"Bro there is no need explaining, people prefer to take sides with women and believe women are always right and can easily accept whatever a woman says as true. Explaining won't change their narratives."

@sir___dave___ shared:

"Not everything that trends deserves applause. Some actions may look entertaining online but still carry real consequences for the people involved."

@b.nicolegram commented:

"As a man, never forgive a cheating wife ! You fit from there kpaiii troway."

Tega Dominic monologue trends

Legit.ng had reported that an old monologue by Tega Dominic had surfaced online amid the controversy trailing her and Frank Edoho.

Sandra, Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, had alleged that Dominic was dating him, as she also mentioned some other names.

What Tega said in the recording stirred reactions among fans, who called her out and claimed she was guilty of the allegation made against her.

Source: Legit.ng