Popular veteran Nollywood actor, Gbenga Richards, has thrown the film industry into mourning after passing on.

According to reports making the rounds, the movie star died in the morning of Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Richard, who was once a vibrant actor is said to have fallen on hard times and had difficulty raising funds to treat his ailments.

Veteran actor Gbenga Richard is dead. Photos: @gbengarichards

Source: Instagram

PM News reports that the late actor had been battling diabetes and other sicknesses. Some colleagues and friends had tried to raise funds for him in 2021.

Richard was a force to reckon with in the 1990s and early 2000s.

On May 15, 2021, the late Gbenga Richards had taken to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself recovering.

In his caption he wrote:

“Hola familia. This is my recovery pix. Am in the city of refuge. #its a privilege I have a part to play in this world.”

See the post below:

During his lifetime, Gbenga featured in blockbuster movies such as Sango, Mirror in the sun, and Betrayal of Love, to name a few. May his soul rest in peace.

Source: Legit.ng