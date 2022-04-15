Nigerian singer Buju couldn't hide his excitement as he took to social media to share the news of what he got for his father

Apparently, the singer’s father recently clocked a new age and to celebrate, he splashed millions on a cool ride for him

Buju’s dad appeared super excited in the video he posted online and many couldn’t help but commend the singer

Nigerian music star Buju who now goes by the name Bnxn went the extra mile in making his father happy on the occasion of his birthday.

The singer took to his Snapchat channel with an update where he announced to the world that he gifted his father a car to celebrate his birthday.

Buju buys car for dad to mark his birthday. Photo: @toyourears

Source: Instagram

Bnxn posted an adorable video that captured the moment his dad came out of the house to see the nice car that was already parked in the compound.

The excited celebrant threw his hands into the air as he admired the new whip and made an attempt to strike a pose with it.

Watch the sweet video below:

Social media users react

shammugah said:

"Wow! I tap into this blessing o. I’ll buy my mama a car soonest."

elijahfundz said:

"Congratulations old boy , God give me the grace I go run am dis year for my dad."

queenofdsun said:

"Awww may we make our parents happy one day. Amen ."

mm_jalash said:

"Happy birthday to him. These people deserves these gifts. ❤️."

callme_sslegwork said:

"Wow ❤️…… love this congratulations to ur dad."

nonny_link said:

"Congratulations to both of them but he should've buy Toyota highlander instead of this, to avoid unnecessary issues/repairs."

rajabako_official said:

"Congratulations......GOD give me the strength to surprise my mum."

Source: Legit.ng