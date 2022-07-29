Popular skit maker DeGeneral is currently receiving accolades from many on social media after going all out for his parents

The humour-merchant splashed millions of naira on a new house for his parents and the expansive compound got many people talking

DeGeneral unveiled the new house in a video with some friends and he teasingly noted that his own house would even be much bigger

Nothing beats the satisfaction of children giving back to parents who sacrificed a lot for them and this is the current mood of skit maker, Sunday Joshua Martins aka DeGeneral.

The entertainer was spotted in a video making the rounds online at the location of a new house he just built for his parents.

Skitmaker DeGeneral builds luxury house for parents. Photo: @iam_degeneral/@gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Apparently, DeGeneral took some friends to the location and he used the opportunity to let them know that the house isn’t for him but for his parents.

“This one is not for, it’s for my parent,” the skit maker quickly disclosed as the friends congratulated him.

His disclosure made them go gage with excitement and he mentioned that his own house would be even bigger than the one he just built.

The video sighted online captured the expansive compound and lovely bungalow that must have cost the skit maker several millions of naira.

See the house below:

Social media users react

uncle.manuel said:

"I pray every child trying to make their parents happy achieve it ."

ms_naomii said:

"Wow!! The house is really beautiful, congratulations to him."

one_lovebby said:

"Congratulations."

psiykehimself_ said:

"Our parents will be alive to see the fruit of their labour."

pee_star said:

"Na so may our parents eat the fruits of our labour. Amen."

mar_vellousdc said:

"Na wa o where una Dey see the money anyways congrats ."

