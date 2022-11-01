Popular Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds, recently decided to payback her father for all his love and attention on his birthday

The movie star moved her old man to tears after she surprised him with a new car to mark his new age

Luchy shared photos and a video of the sweet surprise as congratulations poured in from her many fans

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian actress, Luchy Donalds, caused a buzz on social media after she surprised her father on his birthday.

In her move to pay back her father for raising her well and hustling to send her to private schools, she bought him a new car.

Actress Luchy Donalds buys new car for her father on his birthday. Photos: @luchydonalds

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, Luchy shared a series of photos and a video of the new car as well as her father receiving.

In her caption, the actress explained that her father was moved to tears by the sweet gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Part of her caption reads:

“Only God knows how fulfilled I deeply feel

Only God keeps making it possible

Birthday gift from me to my sweet father

Happy birthday Dad

May God keep blessing me to make you happier than you appear in the pictures and videos sent to me as you received this gift

My hard man father cried on this special day”

See her post below:

Fans gush over Luchy Donalds as she gifts her father a car on his birthday

Read some of the sweet reactions she got from fans below:

chachaekefaani:

"Awww....bless your heart baby ❤️❤️❤️"

chizzyalichi:

"More blessings baby girl "

ihemenancy:

"Congratulations baby girl God bless you more."

monicafriday1:

"Congratulations ❤️more blessings. God bless him more and keep him in good health and wealth."

som_tizzle_:

"More and more to come IJN AMEN"

angel_palazzo_:

"Ow this is so beautiful God bless you sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

onlyone_xta:

"You didddddd soooooooooo wellllll mr darlll…. Wow this is hoogggeee OMO you try abegg. God will continue to bless you ❤️"

Singer Ruger buys house

Fast-rising Afrobeat singer Ruger trended online after news of his recent achievement went viral.

The artist stirred reactions after videos of his new home hit the internet. The Jonzing world recently became a landlord as he joined other Nigerian celebrities and acquired a mansion in Lagos worth millions of naira.

Ruger was captured sitting next to his boss, record label boss D'Prince in the viral video of his new house while they played PS5.

Source: Legit.ng