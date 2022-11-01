“You Try Abeg”: Fans Hail Actress Luchy Donalds As She Moves Father to Tears With a New Car on His Birthday
- Popular Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds, recently decided to payback her father for all his love and attention on his birthday
- The movie star moved her old man to tears after she surprised him with a new car to mark his new age
- Luchy shared photos and a video of the sweet surprise as congratulations poured in from her many fans
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Nigerian actress, Luchy Donalds, caused a buzz on social media after she surprised her father on his birthday.
In her move to pay back her father for raising her well and hustling to send her to private schools, she bought him a new car.
Taking to her official Instagram page, Luchy shared a series of photos and a video of the new car as well as her father receiving.
In her caption, the actress explained that her father was moved to tears by the sweet gesture.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Part of her caption reads:
“Only God knows how fulfilled I deeply feel
Only God keeps making it possible
Birthday gift from me to my sweet father
Happy birthday Dad
May God keep blessing me to make you happier than you appear in the pictures and videos sent to me as you received this gift
My hard man father cried on this special day”
See her post below:
Fans gush over Luchy Donalds as she gifts her father a car on his birthday
Read some of the sweet reactions she got from fans below:
chachaekefaani:
"Awww....bless your heart baby ❤️❤️❤️"
chizzyalichi:
"More blessings baby girl "
ihemenancy:
"Congratulations baby girl God bless you more."
“He looks like a one-year-old”: Regina Daniels shares photos of her 2nd son on a bicycle as he clocks 4 months
monicafriday1:
"Congratulations ❤️more blessings. God bless him more and keep him in good health and wealth."
som_tizzle_:
"More and more to come IJN AMEN"
angel_palazzo_:
"Ow this is so beautiful God bless you sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
onlyone_xta:
"You didddddd soooooooooo wellllll mr darlll…. Wow this is hoogggeee OMO you try abegg. God will continue to bless you ❤️"
Singer Ruger buys house
Fast-rising Afrobeat singer Ruger trended online after news of his recent achievement went viral.
The artist stirred reactions after videos of his new home hit the internet. The Jonzing world recently became a landlord as he joined other Nigerian celebrities and acquired a mansion in Lagos worth millions of naira.
Ruger was captured sitting next to his boss, record label boss D'Prince in the viral video of his new house while they played PS5.
Source: Legit.ng