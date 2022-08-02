Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has made her mum very happy with her birthday gift even though it came late

The movie star made a video of the moment the old woman sighted her gift after having her face covered from inside

Destiny's mum joyfully danced around the car as she paryed immensely for her child in their local dialect

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko's birthday gift to her dear mother is a huge one, and her fans and colleagues have commended her.

Taking to her Instagram page, Destiny made a video of the moment her mum sighted her new car, a Toyota Venza.

Nigerians commend Destiny Etiko as she buys mum new car Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The actress' sibling covered their mother's eyes as he led her outside while Destiny gave her vague details of what she was going to see.

On opening her eyes, the old woman screamed and excitedly danced around. She also took out time to rain heavy prayers on her daughter before finally admiring the car and checking the interior out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My mom’s birthday gift arrived late but am excited she is extremely happy ENJOY YOUR RIDE MOM Love u plenty ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Sweet reactions to Destiny's gift

zicsaloma:

"congrats mummy. "

ucheogbodo:

"Awwww Weldone Sis Mummy would be too proud."

regina.daniels:

"Awwww God bless you ❤️"

ify0406:

"Amennnnnnn. Oke Ada! God bless you for taking care of her."

ejineokoroafor:

"Correct mama God bless you sweet"

adakarl1:

"Awwww! AmenDrama Woman born Drama Doll everywhere DRAMA"

maryuranta:

"Awwwwww, quite touchy-feely, God bless you girl…..congratulations mama.❤️"

okoye_ruby:

"Awwwww God when.. Congratulations mama❤️❤️I tap from this blessings ooo❤️I will do for my mom too someday"

Destiny Etiko and brother storme mum’s house on birthday

It is a beautiful feeling to witness a parent’s birthday especially when they are already old and this summed up actress Destiny Etiko’s mood on her mum's birthday.

The film star wasn’t miserly with her words as she celebrated her mother and commended the woman for everything she has done since they lost their dad.

A video post also captured the moment Etiko surprised her mum in the house and heavily rained cash on her.

Source: Legit.ng