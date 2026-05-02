Kwara APC governorship aspirant Dr Bashir Bolarinwa pledged to combat insecurity and enhance public services if elected in 2027

The APC chieftain emphasised that health, education, and welfare will be priorities in his governance approach

He added that he aims to succeed the current governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, citing his successful track record

Abuja, FCT - A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Dr Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, has pledged to tackle insecurity and improve public services if elected in 2027.

Bolarinwa spoke in Abuja on Saturday, May 2, after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to party officials.

Kwara APC gov aspirant, Bashir Bolarinwa; ex-MD of Daily Times, Aliu Akoshile and APC's National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, during the submission of nomination forms in Abuja. Photo: BOB

Source: UGC

Kwara 2027: Security tops agenda

The aspirant said restoring peace and protecting lives and property would be central to his vision, citing worsening insecurity across parts of the state.

“It is my wish, by the grace of God, to enhance the quality of life, health and make our people better than the way the situation is. Most importantly, the issue of insecurity that has taken over the entire state — the Kwara North, the Kwara South, where I come from — most of the places are now deserted. There are so many humanitarian crises as a result of bandit attacks.

“This is one area which must be tackled head-on, and I want to say that it's going to be one of the things that will top our agenda,” he said.

Bolarinwa speaks on health, education, welfare

Bolarinwa also outlined plans to strengthen access to healthcare, education and social welfare, saying governance must deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

According to him, his administration would prioritise essential public services and adopt a people-centred approach aimed at improving everyday life.

“All other things that are necessary to make life better for the people of the state will also be attended to, especially agriculture, education and health services. I am assuring the people of Kwara that things will be better than what it is,” he added.

Kwara 2027: Bolarinwa hopes to succeed Gov Abdulrazaq

The APC aspirant expressed confidence in his chances of succeeding incumbent governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“I am not just contesting, I pray and wish that I will be the one who will succeed the incumbent governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who has done his bit and who is continuing to do a good work for the state,” he said.

Bolarinwa previously served as a councillor and later a two-term chairman of the Lagos Mainland local government area, before representing his constituency in the House of Representatives for two terms.

He submitted his nomination forms alongside members of the Egbe Omo Igbomina FCT Chapter to the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Mohammed Argungu.

APC governorship aspirant Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa submits nomination forms in Abuja, pledging to tackle insecurity. Photo credit: Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa 2027

Source: Facebook

Kwara 2027: Bolarinwa officially declares interest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bolarinwa officially declared his intention to contest the state’s 2027 governorship election.

He made the declaration on Monday, April 27, at an event attended by party loyalists and supporters from across Kwara and beyond.

Addressing supporters, Bolarinwa said protecting lives and property would be one of the top priorities of his administration.

Source: Legit.ng