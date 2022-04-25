Nollywood’s Georgina Ibeh went the extra mile in making her mother happy on the occasion of her birthday ceremony

The actress shared a video on Instagram showing the moment she surprised her mother with a car gift

Georgina’s mum didn’t see the expensive birthday gift coming and this made her shed tears of joy in reaction

Fans and colleagues heaped praises on the actress for taking care of her mother and making her smile

Nothing beats the joy of making one’s parents proud and this is exactly how actress Georgina Ibeh is feeling at the moment.

The movie star recently took to her Instagram page with posts showing how she celebrated her mother’s birthday.

Nollywood actress Georgina Ibeh surprises mum with a car. Photo: @georginaibeh

Source: Instagram

Georgina started off by dedicating a lovely post to her mother while noting how she has been caring for the family since their father left.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Thanks for all the honest advice, tough love, and unconditional support over the years, Mom. I appreciate everything you've done for me and all you've given me. I hope that your year is chock full of blessings and love, AMEN. Daddy left you in our care and I personally will make sure you will never Lack, Keep praying for me and Stay alive for Us. Have a Blessed Birthday Mummy."

See the post below:

Special birthday gift

In a different set of posts, the actress was seen with other family members and their mum as they led her to a car gift waiting for her.

Georgina’s mother found it hard to believe after she was told the car belongs to her, and she immediately became emotional.

The actress and other family members encouraged the mum to get into her new car and stop crying.

Watch the touching video below:

Fans commend Georgina

emelvaldollarkate01 said:

"OMG see me crying here as well this is what I wish for my mum too I tap to ur blessing MY A God bless me to put this smile in my mum face too my prayers point everyday."

queenedith_ani said:

"Beautiful indeed more blessings as u put this huge smile on ur Mom's face thank you darling."

uchennannanna said:

"Nnem God bless you your children will do for you."

ucheelendu said:

"Awwww I'm crying... God bless and replenish your pockets .. your children will do more for you. I love this."

kingwale22 said:

"Awwwnn, so sweet, Mummy don't cry, the car will not bite you,wish you long life and prosperity mummy right."

Regina Daniel's 'mum gifts her N5m for dinner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood’s Regina Daniels took to social media with a post showing the world the way her mother pleasantly surprised her.

Apparently, the movie star’s mother, Rita Daniels, gave her a whopping sum of N5 million just to buy herself dinner.

Regina shared screenshots of their conversation on social media and members of the online community had different things to say.

Source: Legit.ng