Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa is currently basking in the euphoria of fulfilment after having completed a project dear to her heart

The movie star and businesswoman finally completed a one-story mansion for her mother and siblings

Awelewa appreciated God for using her as a tool to change her family’s story and many flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

The real measure of success for some people is how they are able to influence the lives of those around them and this is the case for Nollywood’s Funmi Awelewa.

The popular film star is busting with joy and fulfilment after pulling off a personal project to make life even more comfortable for her family members.

Actress Funmi Awelewa built a house for her mum and siblings. Photo: @funmiawelewa

Source: Instagram

Awelewa flooded her Instagram page with pictures and a video of a one-story building she just completed for her family.

“Alhamdulillah Congratulations to my family This project has been a very big part of my life and I’m grateful that God uses me to change the story of my Family. I can’t just do but to show appreciation for what God has done in our life. Here is my gift to my Mother and my siblings,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

debbie_shokoya said:

"Congratulations!! More Blessings."

sindodotayo said:

"Congratulations dear ."

authenticmuy said:

"Congratulations dear. Greater you in all ways."

iam_alesh said:

"This is huge God bless you more my love ❤️❤️❤️ keep the good work."

bukunmioluwasina said:

"Awwwn. Congratulations sis."

nkechi_blessing_sunday said:

"Big big congratulations Funmi This one chokeee congratulations to mummy❤️."

glitterstouch_makeovers said:

"Congratulations omo oloore omo kan bi trillion ❤️❤️ you said you and you’ve done it more grace❤️."

iambablow said:

"Congratulations to us❤️ thanks sis ARIDUNNU ❤️ may GOD continue to bless you InshaAllah and IJN on behalf of all of us I’m saying a big thank you to you I LOVE YOU FOREVER EJEMI❤️."

Source: Legit.ng