Fast-rising Nigerian comedian Brain Jotter, recently made his mother a very happy woman with an expensive gift

The skit maker bought his mother her first car and presented it to her among her midst in the market and she was moved to tears

The comedian captured the special moment in an emotional video trending on social media and fans have reacted

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel with stage name, Brain Jotter, recently bought a car for his mother.

Taking to social media via his TikTok page, the popular comedian shared an emotional video of the moment he gave his mum the car.

The funny man visited his mother’s shop and showed her the car. However, she was in disbelief and went back to sit in her shop.

Comedian Brain Jotter buys car for mother. Photos: @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

After a while, she realised that it was not a prank and she shed tears of joy as she hugged her son with so much joy.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Brain Jotter also looked very touched by his mother’s reaction as she went to check out the car and also showed it off to her fellow market women.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Brain Jotter’s lovely gesture to his mother soon trended on social media and a number of them reacted to it with emotional words. Read some of their comments below:

Abertylekz:

“Every good parents deserves this and more.. Superb genuine happiness.. We will keep making our folks proud. Amen!”

Fabbie_beauty:

“Awwww , May God bless him abundantly .”

Ella.odum:

“I pray I do this to my mom soon .”

Theclaswiss:

“Congratulations! Anybody wey overtake mama for road go colet!!!!”

Omoola__:

“No talk no paranran, just simply music. Lovely and fantastic. Congratulations .”

Iam_jesurukeme:

“Awwww this is so beautiful and emotional too God bless them.”

Nice one.

Skit maker Mad Johny buys car

Many Nigerians may begin to consider a career in skit making as popular Nigerian skit maker Mad Johny joins the list of celebrities with a car.

This comes after Nons Miraj, popularly known as Ada Jesus, shared a video of Johny in his new whip, who was all smiles.

Johny is known for playing the role of woman in many of his skits which gained the attention of many Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng