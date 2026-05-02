Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has revealed that 'Adeboye' is not his real name, but belongs to his father

In an emerging video online, the renowned cleric mentioned his actual name, noting that many people do not even know it

Mixed reactions have trailed Pastor Adeboye's revelation, with some people trying to understand the meaning of his real name

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has disclosed what his real name is.

Adeboye, a former mathematics professor who became RCCG leader in 1981, revealed his real name during a sermon.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has revealed his real name. Photo Credit: PASTOR E.A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Pastor Adeboye's real name revealed

The clip of Adeboye sharing his real name was posted on TikTok by @redeem.forcast on April 30 and triggered mixed reactions.

At the time of this report, Legit.ng could not confirm when the revelation was made. In the clip, Adeboye stated that his real name is Adejare.

He added that many people do not know him as Adejare, but as Adeboye, which is his father's name. In his words:

"My name, real name is Adejare. Adeboye is my father's name. By the special Grace of god, one way or the other, it has pleased the Almighty God to bless Adeboye as my father.

"But today, now, everywhere I go, I'm Pastor Adeboye. Many people don't even know Adejare.

"And the other day, somebody saw my son somewhere, "Oh, you are the Adeboye." You didn't say, "Oh, you are the Adejare."

"Who did you call him? So even if there's no greatness in your generation, it will begin in your life..."

Pastor Enoch Adeboye finally shares his real name. Photo Credit: PASTOR E.A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Watch the TikTok video below:

Pastor Adeboye's revelation elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Pastor Adeboye's statement below:

Marie Winner said:

"ADEJARE means what please?"

davidolusegunajay said:

"Not quite. Jare in Yoruba means to be justified, innocent, or blameless, as in Emi ni mo jare ("I am the innocent party"). Yea, Ade means Crown. Adejare = Crown I'd justified, innocent or blameless!"

Pastor Sam Ige said:

"You are right but Ade is not always crown. It also means 'he has come'. Adejare - His coming has brought vindication or He came to vindicate."

Damsel Timzy Tife said:

"Crown is vindicated."

Amazngrace78 said:

"Amen in Jesus name."

Oluronke ijaola said:

"Greatness begins in the life of my siblings and I Loruko Jesu."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adeboye had recounted God's surprising response years ago to his request for a house.

Adeboye speaks on sacking Remi as pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye had spoken about sacking Tinubu's wife as a pastor at Redeemed Church.

Speaking during the monthly Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye explained that the First Lady was ordained as an Assistant Pastor over a decade ago, well before her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, indicated any interest in contesting for the presidency.

Adeboye stressed that the ordination followed due process and adhered strictly to the church’s established guidelines. He maintained that there has been no breach of doctrine or conduct that would warrant disciplinary action, insisting that external pressure would not influence the church’s decisions. According to him, the church would not bow to calls demanding her removal, noting that her pastoral role remains valid.

Source: Legit.ng