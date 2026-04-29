Sisialagbo's husband, Akeem Adesola, has broken his silence after their leaked tape with another individual surfaced online

The herb seller's husband turned to his maker as he sought forgiveness amid the controversy that had trailed the leaked tape

Sisialagbo's husband's social media post has since sparked reactions, with many criticising him over his alleged action

Akeem Adesola, the husband of herbseller and influencer Eniola Sisialagbo, has broken his silence following the viral circulation of their leaked video involving the couple and a mysterious woman on social media.

In a post via his Facebook page on Wednesday, April 29, Akeem sought forgiveness from God as he wrote, "Astaghfirullah," which is an Arabic phrase meaning "I seek forgiveness from Allah" or "I seek the covering [of my sins] from Allah."

Sisialagbo’s husband turned to God for forgiveness after viral leaked tape. Credit: sisialagbo

Source: Instagram

His social media post comes after he was accused of having shared the video in a group.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman identified as Akeem's godmother spoke about the viral private video that has dominated online conversations.

Amid the controversy, the woman, who described herself as close to Sisialagbo's husband, defended him and insisted that he did not intentionally release the footage to embarrass his wife.

In a now-viral video, the woman portrayed Akeem as a responsible individual who genuinely cares about his wife.

According to her, the clip was not shared with malicious intent, but rather in what she described as good faith.

Sisialagbo’s husband faces criticism as he breaks his silence after their bedroom tape was leaked. Credit: sisialagbo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that the influencer had apologised following the circulation of a clip allegedly involving her, her husband, and another woman.

Sisialagbo's husband's social media post amid controversy is below:

Reactions as Sisialagbo's husband breaks silence

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the influencer's husband's comment; read them below:

Tajudeen Kola commented:

"You are a disgrace to manhood.Useless man."

Segun E Ajayi said:

"Do it to God alone. Pour your heart to Him alone and seek for forgiveness,peace of mind and long life in wealth. As for humans, they will always talk but try to Please God alone my brother."

Gabriel Oluga said:

"Man eye deh quick clear normally...otilor niyen."

Rafat Oyiza Abdulkareem wrote:

"Na the head of your first wife catch u....may Allah forgive u sha."

vickie_4_sure wrote:

"And someone somewhere dey put that thing for mouth baba no even wear CD......I hear say the woman get yeast infection........afstagafuhullahi kill you there oloju dudu."

folamagic wrote:

"Is like some people are not taking disease seriously, making out with two women at the same time without protection is what am still trying to digest..."

Sisialagbo speaks about her personality

Legit.ng previously reported that an old post where Sisialagbo spoke about her personality resurfaced on social media amid her leaked tape.

Sisialagbo, who revealed is a native of Ipapo in Oyo state, disclosed that she doesn't smoke, nor take alcohol.

On her religious beliefs, the herb seller revealed she is a Christian.

"I only believe in God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit, I respect other people’s religion also," she said.

Source: Legit.ng