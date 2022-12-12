A young Nigerian lady's thrilling dance showcase on a street has sent social media users into a frenzy

The talented lady in a singlet and trousers which she sagged did a crazy fast legwork as she vibed hard to Kizz Daniel's hit song Odoyewu

One of the high points of her dance performance was when she walked away while whining her waist

A talented Nigerian lady has been hailed on social media for her powerful dance showcase on a street.

Jumping on the Kizz Daniel Odoyewu dance challenge, the lady who sported a white singlet and sagged trousers vibed hard to the hit song as it played in the background.

She pulled her trousers down. Photo Credit: YouTube/(energydiva_)

In a YouTube video shared via her page @energydiva_ crowd gathered around as they watched the lady entertain them.

She started off with a quick legwork that match the beat of the song. It was so quick yet had a rhythm to it.

The dancer then backed the camera to show her sagged trousers. She then began to twerk with it and left the scene in that manner.

This is after doing a dance move popularised by Zazu crooner Portable.

Cassma said:

"The young lady can move smoothly, music is in her bones. I bet so many people had to re-watch this video several times."

Life as Mia said:

"I watched this over n over back to back !! Da*mn you went there ! Keep dancing Queen sister that walk away was everything ! You keep you !! You got it."

17anewor said:

"She's so energetic! It's looks easy and very light for her to move even if she looks heavy especially the footwork. She's awesome!"

Erinma Okpi said:

"The person videoing should have focused on the dancer all through why video the crowd a bit. It pained me each time the camera left her. Fantastic."

Grace Rogers said:

"Ooooh how I loooooove my motherland. What a continent, full of happy people and smiles regardless of the situation one is in."

