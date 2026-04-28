More videos from billionaire Okoya's daughter's introduction and Nikkah ceremony have emerged online

A clip showing the moment Okoya's son-in-law, Gobir, made a remark after hugging his wife has captured attention

The video has sparked conversation on whether they had refrained from touching or hugging each other during courtship

Billionaire Razak Okoya's newest son-in-law, Imran Saro Gobir, recently trended on social media following a remark he made during his Nikkah and introduction ceremony with Olamide Raheeda Okoya.

A short video circulating on social media captured the groom telling his bride, “Now we can do all of these now,” after hugging her from behind during the event.

Okoya’s son-in-law playfully shares what he can finally do with billionaire's daughter. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

His comment sparked rumours online that he and Okoya's daughter avoided physical contact, such as hugging, before marriage.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Olamide, the first daughter of billionaire Okoya and prominent socialite Folashade Okoya, married Imran, the son of the late Ambassador Abubakar Garba Gobir, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Lagos.

The event was attended by family and close friends, including billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, who showered prayers on the couple.

Legit.ng also reported that billionaire Okoya's wife, Shade, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, celebrated her 49th birthday as she flooded her social media page with adorable pictures.

The picture showed the billionaire's wife elegantly dressed in a yellow attire as she posed for the camera in different styles.

Her birthday celebration comes after she and her husband announced their daughter, Olamide Raheeda's engagement on social media.

Reactions trail Okoya’s son-in-law’s playful remark during wedding with billionaire's daughter. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

The video of Gobir and Okoya's daughter at their Nikkah is below:

Reactions trail Okoya's son-in-law's comment

The video, which hinted at the couple's restraint during courtship, has fascinated many, while others shared diverse opinions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

didipearl94 said:

"This groom is a bad boy. A very bad boy that can’t wait to pounce on her."

arike_20 commented:

"That line is the ultimate green light. After all the discipline, seeing them finally embrace that closeness is everything. They are really showing us a different side of romance. Love it."

cartsnglamsshop commented:

"I love beautiful couple my God, I’ve been playing all their contents I see."

Fictionbok commented:

"I like how everyone can easily tell from the videos of them, that they are actually in love."

MzTaiwoO said:

"It’s the normal way. The world just turned abnormal , that’s why it’s shocking."

Okoya's encounter with Davido

Legit.ng reported that Okoya trended on social media over his encounter with music star Davido, in an old video.

The video showed the moment Davido arrived at the party amid cheers as he approached a table where his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, sat with Okoya nearby.

After dancing with his uncle, Davido, after sighting the billionaire, bowed to greet him.

The highlight was the moment Okoya appeared to turn and ask another man, "Tani?" (Who is this?) about Davido.

Source: Legit.ng